Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Industry Report 2023-2030 - Rising Demand for Electricity Worldwide to Fuel Need for SF6

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market to Reach $357.3 Million by 2030



The global market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) estimated at US$214 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

A 16-year perspective is provided, detailing the percentage breakdown of value sales in key regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market is further segmented into standard, ultra high purity, electronic, power & energy, medical, metal manufacturing, and other applications, each with its own analysis of sales and trends.

Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$301.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultra High Purity segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the dynamics of the SF6 market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

This report provides an extensive analysis of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends across various geographic regions.



The Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

It includes an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage CAGR figures. Additionally, the report presents a historic review of SF6 sales from 2014 through 2021.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $214 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $357.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into SF6 Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)

Various Uses of SF6

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Standard-grade SF6 Leads, UHP-grade SF6 Poised for High Growth

Electronic-Grade SF6 - Steady Growth Outlook

Power & Energy: The Largest Application Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Electricity Worldwide to Fuel Need for SF6

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for SF6

COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020

Growing Use of SF6 in Various Electrical Equipment

Growth of Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market to Drive Opportunities for SF6: Global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for SF6 Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

SF6 Circuit Breakers Market Poised for Strong Growth

Expanding Use of SF6 in Medical Applications Bodes Well for Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Ophthalmology Procedures

US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019

Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in Millions for 2016-2030

Demographic Shift Drives Demand for Ophthalmology Procedures, Presenting Opportunities for SF6 Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Fluorination of Medical-Grade PMMA by SF6 Plasma Treatment

SF6 Holds Prominence in Foundry and Metal Casting Applications

Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Breakdown by Product Segment (in %): 2020 and 2027

Global Primary Production of Magnesium (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country for 2018 and 2019

Growing Demand for Electronics Products and Subsequent Rise in Electronic Production Activities Enhances Need for SF6

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Global MEMS Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Global Semiconductor Sales (in $ Billions) by Region/Country for Oct-2020 and Oct-2021

Concerns Over Environmental and Health Implications of SF6: A Key Hurdle

Controlling SF6 Usage

With Use and Emissions of SF6 on the Rise, Efforts to Create Effective Alternatives Growing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Solvay SA

Showa Denko K.K.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Airgas, Inc.

China National Chemical Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

BOC Ltd.

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Advanced Specialty Gases

A-Gas International

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Avanschem

Air Products Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhqtq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment