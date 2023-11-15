Global $102.99 Billion Flour Markets, Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flour Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flour market is expected to grow from $96.51 billion in 2022 to $102.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The flour market is expected to reach $125.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has, in the short term, disrupted the prospects for global economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. This war has resulted in economic sanctions imposed on multiple nations, a notable surge in commodity prices, and disruptions in supply chains. These factors have led to inflationary pressures affecting a wide range of goods and services, impacting numerous global markets.

The report offers comprehensive statistics on the flour market, including its global market size within the flour industry, regional market shares, key competitors with their respective shares in the flour market, detailed segments within the flour market, prevailing market trends, opportunities for growth, and additional data essential for thriving in the flour industry. This research report on the flour market provides a thorough perspective, offering an in-depth analysis of both the current and future scenarios within the industry.

The anticipated increase in the consumption of bakery products is poised to drive the future growth of the flour market. Bakery products, frequently made from flour or grains, are adapting to evolving consumer preferences, such as reduced fat content and increased nutritional value. These bakery items, known for their high-calorie and nutritional content, are in growing demand, particularly boosting the cookies and crackers market.

For example, according to data sourced from Euromonitor International in October 2022, published on the official Government of Canada website, retail sales of baked goods in the US reached $67.9 billion in 2021 and are projected to reach $75.8 billion by 2026. Thus, the increasing consumption of bakery products is a significant driver of flour market growth.

Product innovation stands out as a prominent trend in the flour market, with major companies in the industry focusing on developing novel products. An illustrative example is Ulrick & Short, a UK-based manufacturer of clean-label, additive-free ingredients, which introduced a new functional flour featuring a unique ingredient known as Fazenda™ Nutrigel in June 2021. This functional flour exhibits the remarkable capability to enhance viscosity, texture, and structural attributes in gluten-free bakery applications. Nutrigel finds utility in both sweet and savory bakery applications, spanning from bread and baked goods to cakes, muffins, and gluten-free batters and coatings.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific held the position of the largest region in the flour market. The countries covered in the flour market report encompass Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the flour market are

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Ardent Mills

General Mills Inc.

King Arthur Baking Company Inc.

Grain Craft

Hodgson Mill

Grain Millers

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Arrowhead Mills

Sunrise Flour Mills

Hayden Flour Mills

Heartland Mill

Interflour Group Pte Ltd.

US Durum Milling Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $102.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $125.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Flour Market Characteristics



3. Flour Market Trends And Strategies



4. Flour Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Flour Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Flour Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Flour Market



5. Flour Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Flour Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Flour Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Flour Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Flour Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Oats

Other Types

6.2. Global Flour Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wet

Dry

6.3. Global Flour Market, Segmentation By Sales Channels, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Direct

Indirect

6.4. Global Flour Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Noodles And Pasta

Bread And Bakery Products

Animal Feed

Wafers,Crackers, And Biscuits

Non-Food Application

Plastics, Biomaterials, And Glue

Other Applications

7. Flour Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Flour Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Flour Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lptryr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment