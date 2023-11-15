Global Lab Automation Industry Analysis Report 2023: Revolutionizing Analytical Instrumentation with Automation and Informatics - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After a robust post-pandemic recovery in 2022, the demand for lab automation has slowed in 2023. Market demand is forecasted from 2022-2027 and further segmented by product type, end market, and region.

Factors such as fluctuations in core inflation rates, labor costs, energy prices, and the cost of goods sold have introduced additional uncertainty to the market's dynamics. The report takes into account these recent market developments and uncertainties, offering insights into the current state of the market.

Laboratory automation and informatics play a crucial role in the analytical instrumentation market. Lab automation encompasses various technologies designed to reduce manual labor in repetitive laboratory procedures and enhance research and development (R&D) throughput. These automated techniques can perform tasks much faster than human technicians, ensuring reproducibility and improved quality.

Additionally, software tools facilitate rapid and accurate data transfer, analysis, and storage, accelerating the analytical process. Partial or modular automation is becoming increasingly common, automating specific steps in laboratory processes or providing hardware solutions tailored to smaller laboratories. These technologies enhance efficiency, accuracy, and the pace of work in diverse lab settings.

Lab automation involves a range of protocols, processes, and practices achieved through technology. It often streamlines manual tasks using software, specialized consumables, instrumentation, and robotics. While most lab automation tasks still require some human intervention, cutting-edge technologies incorporate algorithms and hardware innovations to promote greater automation.

Key technologies in lab automation include liquid handling, robotics, automated workstations, informatics, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) software. The market also demands sample management, autosamplers, and other automated manipulation solutions.

The report also evaluates the competitive landscape for vendors involved in various lab-scale automated technology categories. The report classifies lab automation technologies into eight distinct categories, providing a comprehensive overview of the market covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

About this Report

Executive Summary

Segmentation

Market Overview

Trends, Limitations, Applications

Recent Market Developments

Overall

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Sample Management

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Microplate Readers

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Liquid Handling

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Robotics

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

LIMS, ELN, SDMS

Autosamplers, Stages, Biosensors

Demand by Technique

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Multiplex/HT-ELISA

Appendix

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Informatics

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Autosamplers, Stages, Biosensors

Demand by Technique

Demand by Product Type

Demand by End Market

Demand by Region

Competitive Situation

Participation Matrix

Appendix

