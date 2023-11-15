Veyond Metaverse: From World's First Digital Surgery to Revolutionizing Communication with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA,, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a historical achievement in healthcare technology, Veyond Metaverse, renowned for its pioneering work in extended reality (XR) technology platform Veyond Connect, successfully performed the world’s first digital surgery on September 13, 2023. Following this, the company's latest innovation, an AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) real-time translation system, was tested and validated on November 10, 2023. Building on this success, Veyond Metaverse is now ready to implement this technology in live XR digital surgery at one of the world's first XR operating rooms, located in Yangon, in December 2023. Demonstrated in collaborative digital simulations between researchers in Canada and Ecuador, this technology effectively transcends geographical barriers, connecting medical professionals across continents. This pivotal development marks a new era in digital surgery and global healthcare communication, moving closer to their vision of democratizing healthcare access worldwide.



"In a world where healthcare innovation knows no borders, language barriers can still pose formidable challenges," says the Veyond Metaverse team. "Andres Bajaña, a project member from RapiDiagnostics, experienced these challenges, being limited in collaboration due to language barriers. Our AI-powered NLP real-time translation system transformed the collaborative landscape for Andres and many others."



"Before the introduction of Veyond Metaverse's real-time translation technology, I faced significant challenges in collaborating with my English-speaking colleagues. The language barrier was not just a hurdle; it was a wall. With this groundbreaking tool, that wall has been dismantled. I now participate in critical discussions and collaborations seamlessly, feeling empowered and more connected than ever. This technology hasn't just changed the way we work; it has revolutionized it, enabling a true exchange of knowledge and expertise across linguistic divides."



With the introduction of our AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) real-time translation system, we've taken a significant step in enhancing global healthcare accessibility. This technology not only facilitates seamless communication across language barriers but also dramatically expands the reach of medical expertise. From serving a limited audience to now enabling access on a global scale, Veyond Metaverse is at the forefront of democratizing healthcare through advanced technology.



Jimmy Silva, CEO of RapiDiagnostics says “It's a remarkable moment for us at RapiDiagnostics to see such advanced XR healthcare technology making significant strides in Latin America. The integration of Veyond Metaverse's AI-driven NLP system is a monumental step forward. It eradicates language barriers, ensuring the technology's accessibility to the entire continent. This is more than technological advancement; it's a leap towards inclusive and equitable healthcare.”



Advancing Global Healthcare with AI Innovations:

At the vanguard of healthcare transformation, Veyond Metaverse utilizes advanced AI to improve healthcare accessibility and quality globally. Already proficient in languages like Spanish and Korean, the company is expanding to include Burmese, overcoming the challenges of limited data for less common languages. This commitment to technological refinement is reshaping international medical collaboration, perfectly aligning with the mission to democratize global healthcare.



In the forthcoming year, significant investments in AI research and development will propel Veyond Metaverse into a leading position as an AI-powered XR healthcare provider. This strategic focus on technology enhancement aims to refine our systems' understanding and response to human language, thereby enabling seamless real-time communication for healthcare professionals globally.



We are also dedicated to enhancing the user-friendliness of our digital surgical tools, ensuring that doctors can use them intuitively and efficiently. Additionally, we are actively developing AI tools for tasks such as medical data analysis and improving situational awareness during surgeries.



These enhancements will not only facilitate the teaching and practice of surgery using our technology but also benefit healthcare education as a whole. Our substantial investment in AI research and development is poised to revolutionize real-time immersive 3D communication, enabling advanced data analytics and big data mining. These advancements will greatly enhance data management for educational purposes and elevate situational awareness in operating theaters, ushering in a transformative era in digital surgery and healthcare education.



A Testament to Collaborative Innovation:

In a strategic alliance with RapiDiagnostics S.A., a leader in healthcare technology in Ecuador and Peru, Veyond Metaverse has established a cutting-edge XR Digital Surgery training center in Latin America. This facility is poised to become a pivotal center for state-of-the-art surgical training and telemedicine consultations, promising to revolutionize the accessibility of quality healthcare. This collaboration exemplifies Veyond Metaverse's commitment to forging impactful and cooperative healthcare solutions.



Gabriel Honce, Project Leader says “Our collaboration with Veyond Metaverse in bringing this AI innovation to our XR Operating Room Training Center validates our commitment and vision. We're not just building a facility; we're pioneering a new chapter in digital surgery and medical training, setting the benchmark for healthcare innovation in Latin America.”



Global Impact and Recognition:

The international medical community recognizes this achievement as a pivotal moment in digital surgery. Renowned surgeons, such as French urology expert Prof. Dr. Thierry Flam, have praised the AI NLP system for its capacity to connect global experts with regional healthcare professionals, effectively bridging distance and language barriers. Veyond Metaverse’s innovations have also received international acclaim, including a recent nomination for 'VR Healthcare Solution of the Year' at the 7th International VR Awards and Digital Health Awards 2023.



A Future Powered by AI and XR:

The co-founders of Veyond Metaverse, Adam Choe, Dr. Joon Chung, and Prof. Dr. Flam, envision a future where AI and XR Healthcare technologies revolutionize the teaching and execution of surgeries worldwide. 'Our objective goes beyond mere technological progression,' states Choe. 'We are devoted to democratizing healthcare access and revolutionizing its delivery globally through cutting-edge AI solutions.'



About Veyond Metaverse:

Veyond Metaverse specializes in real-time 3D immersive communication systems, connecting the international medical community with the latest XR and AI technologies. Its flagship product, Veyond Connect™, leads in digital surgery, telemedicine, medical education, and training solutions, establishing new benchmarks in digital healthcare innovation.



About RapiDiagnostics S.A.:

RapiDiagnostics S.A. is at the forefront of healthcare advancement in Ecuador and Peru, dedicated to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality through innovative solutions, including telemedicine and advanced surgical training.

Adam Choe

Veyond Metaverse

info@veyondmetaverse.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.