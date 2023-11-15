Plastic T-shirt Bags Market to Reach USD 8.9 billion, at a 2.5% CAGR by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Plastic t-shirt bags generated US$ 7.1 billion in 2022. TMR estimates the Plastic T-shirt Bags market to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2031. A CAGR of 2.5% is predicted for the market between 2023 and 2031. Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions are on the rise. The environmental concerns of consumers and businesses have led to the increasing search for alternative plastic bags.

The demand for compostable and biodegradable T-shirt bags has increased in response to environmental concerns. Innovations are being explored by manufacturers in the field of environmentally friendly materials that decompose more easily.

A ban or restriction on single-use plastic bags has been implemented or is being considered in a number of regions around the world. T-shirt bags made of traditional plastic can be affected significantly by these changes. Reusable bags are becoming more popular and used more often. There are numerous businesses that offer reusable bags or encourage consumers to use their own bags.

Download Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78330

Global Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Key Players

While the global market is fragmented, there are a lot of established companies as well as smaller regional companies that are trying to gain a foothold. The majority of players are acquiring other companies in order to increase their product offerings and gain a larger share of the plastic t-shirt bag market.

International Plastics Inc.

Advance Polybag, Inc.

Novolex

AplasticBag.com

ProAmpac

BioBag Americas Inc.

Artek Packaging

Hosgor Plastik

Heritage Bag Company

FF-Packaging

Acar Ambalaj

Shanghai Yifu Packing Products Group Co., Ltd.

Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC

Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Tu Phuong Plastic

Key Findings of Market Report

Plastic t-shirt bags market growth is projected to be influenced by the rise in demand for biodegradable packaging solutions.

Based on applications, retail & consumers is expected to drive demand for plastic t-shirt bags in the market.

Environmental concerns and technological innovation are expected to drive the growth.

Based on distribution channel, hypermarkets are expected to demand more plastic t-shirt bags in the future.

Researchers and developers are expected to increase their efforts in research and development, and innovative new social media ads are expected to drive the market in the near future.

Global Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Growth Drivers

Plastic T-shirt bags are widely used in the retail sector. Retail outlets, such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and other commercial establishments, are mainly responsible for the demand for these bags. Lightweight, durable, and economical, plastic T-shirt bags make great gifts. The convenience and affordability of these bags make them popular among consumers and businesses. Their easy use and low production cost make them popular.

Plastic T-shirt bags are heavily influenced by consumer preferences. The market for plastic bags is impacted by some consumers preferring to carry their purchases in plastic bags. Many industries, like food and apparel, have packaging trends that affect T-shirt bags. Packaging preferences have changed overtime, and there is a need for bags that are visually appealing and functional.

Plastic T-shirt bags are used to ship and handle products in e-commerce, which has created a greater demand for packaging materials. The demand for suitable packaging solutions increases with the growth of online shopping. Plastic T-shirt bags can be significantly affected by changes in regulation related to single-use plastics. Innovation and changes in industry practices may result from regulations aiming to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

Plastic T-shirt bags may be affected by the growing awareness of environmental issues and recycling initiatives. By promoting recycling programs or developing bags with recycled content, manufacturers can respond to consumer demands for more sustainable options. Plastic T-shirt bags can be affected by advancements in material technology. A plastic bag that addresses environmental concerns and keeps the convenience may be popular.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=78330

Global Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Regional Landscape

A growing population, urbanization, and an increase in retail activities have all played a role in causing the demand for plastic bags, including T-shirt bags, in rising across the globe. Consumption has risen, and packaging materials are in greater demand in many regions due to rapid economic development.

Single-use plastics have been banned or restricted in some Asian countries to limit their environmental impact. The demand for plastic T-shirt bags, including government policies, consumer habits, and environmental alternatives. Reusable bags might also be considered by packaging companies as alternatives to more environmentally friendly options.

Key Developments

In August 2022, Mondi Plc collaborated with Essity to develop recycled secondary packaging for the company's feminine care products that are environmentally friendly.

In October 2023, The Sierra Club helps consumers adopt zero waste lifestyles.

Global Plastic T-shirt Bags Market: Segmentation

By Material Type



Non-biodegradable High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Others Biodegradable Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others





By Application



Retail & Consumer Grocery Products Food & Beverage Clothing & Apparel Others Institutional Hospitality Hospital & Healthcare Facilities Malls Industrial Household





By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales (Manufacturers) Distributors Bricks & Mortar Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets E-retail





By Region



North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Get Exclusive Discount on Plastic T-shirt Bags Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=78330

Related Trending Reports:

Aerosol Cans Market - The global aerosol cans market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Stand-Up Pouches Market - The global stand-up pouches market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 8.1 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: