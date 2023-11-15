tvScientific Launches Retail Performance TV

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the preeminent performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced the launch of Retail Performance TV, a retail media solution that enables advertisers to leverage granular retail data including foot traffic, purchase history and location-specific interests to target CTV ad campaigns on a cost-per-outcome basis.



By blending synthetic retail data from a variety of sources in tvScientific’s CTV targeting and measurement platform, retailers can target television advertisements to specific households according to their search and purchase history while factoring in retail store visits, unlocking unheard-of levels of performance.

“Retail Performance TV leverages the most powerful retail-level data - purchase history and geography - to serve ads on the most powerful channel available: television,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “The ability to activate this kind of rich data on a one-to-one basis on the biggest, brightest screen in the household represents an entirely new capability for advertisers.”

The launch of Retail Performance TV follows the ongoing transition of the $72 billion TV advertising market to programmatic execution, as technologies emerge that enable the buying and measurement of TV advertising in a manner similar to the $200 billion search and social media market.

The past year of growth for tvScientific has included new partnerships with MMPs AppsFlyer, Adjust, Kochava and Singular; expanded leadership with Matthew Koontz as Head of Product and Michael Bilow as Head of Data Science; and a partnership with MetricWorks, the leading provider of media mix modeling-based incrementality measurement.

“Structural change in the TV ad market continues to accelerate, and the advertisers that want to drive and measure performance need to be leveraging and learning the growing sophistication of CTV,” Fairchild said. “More brands are launching on CTV every day, and anybody who doesn’t want to be left behind should be incorporating CTV into their campaigns.”

About tvScientific

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers on a cost-per-outcome (CPO) basis that simplifies and automates optimized TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of ad-supported video on demand audiences using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

Media Contact:

press@tvscientific.com







