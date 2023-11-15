Cell Expansion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Corning, Merck, Sartorius and More

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Expansion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Culture Flasks & Accessories, Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian, Microbial), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell expansion market size is expected to reach USD 47.13 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 12.85%.

Cell expansion techniques are increasingly employed for the development of cellular and gene therapies from a single cord blood collection. These techniques can also be used for the expansion of stored Stem Cells (SCs) for the development of cancer therapies. Therefore, significant developments in cord blood SCs expansion technologies are expected to boost market growth.



Companies have made heavy investments for the expansion of tissue-engineered products and the development of biologics. For instance, in March 2019, Merck KGaA invested USD 168 million for the expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in Switzerland. Such initiatives are expected to boost the demand for solutions required for biologic development, thereby leading to market growth.



Bioreactors are fundamental tools in this market. Extensive research studies related to the applications of bioreactor engineering approaches have led to the incorporation of novel culture technologies. Moreover, the combined use of automated bioreactors with the microcarrier technology leads to an efficient expansion and enrichment of the cancer SCs. As a result, these approaches have gained immense traction in this market.



Cell Expansion Market Report Highlights

Broad portfolio of automated expansion systems along with improvements in bioreactor design for large-scale bioproduction results in the lucrative growth opportunity for instruments

The microbial cells segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the implementation of high-throughput cultivation approaches and techniques that avoid the formation of biofilms

Biopharmaceuticals segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to growth in the demand for biosimilars, continuous R&D investments in biomanufacturing, and rise in the number of approvals for biologics

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to presence of several consortiums that focus on the evolving fields in the biomedical industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cell Expansion Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Cell Expansion Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Cell Expansion Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cell Expansion Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Cell Expansion Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Consumables

4.4. Cultural flasks and accessories

4.4.2. Tissue culture flasks

4.4.3. Bioreactor accessories

4.5. Instruments

4.5.2. Automated cell expansion systems

4.5.3. Cell counters

4.5.4. Centrifuges

4.5.5. Bioreactors



Chapter 5. Cell Expansion Market: Cell Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cell Expansion Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Cell Expansion Market: Cell Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Mammalian cells

5.3.2. Human cells

5.3.2.2. Stem cells

5.3.2.2.2. Adult stem cells

5.3.2.2.3. Induced pluripotent stem cells

5.3.2.2.4. Embryonic stem cells

5.3.2.3. Differentiated cells

5.3.3. Animal cells

5.4. Microbial cells





Chapter 6. Cell Expansion Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Cell Expansion Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Cell Expansion Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Biopharmaceuticals

6.4. Tissue culture & engineering

6.5. Vaccine production

6.6. Drug development

6.7. Gene therapy

6.8. Cancer research

6.9. Stem cell research



Chapter 7. Cell Expansion Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Cell Expansion Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Cell Expansion Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies

7.4. Research institutes

7.5. Cell banks



Chapter 8. Cell Expansion Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

TERUMO BCT, INC.

Sartorius AG

Takara Bio Inc.

TRINOVA BIOCHEM GmbH

upcyte technologies GmbH

