Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report 2023: Segments, Share, Regulatory and Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecasts to 2033

Bone Growth Stimulators are used in procedures where bone regrowth and repair needs to be encouraged. As such, the Bone Growth Stimulators market is driven primarily by the number of procedures performed for fracture fixation and spinal fusion. These procedure volumes are married to the size of the elderly population as well as their activity level.

According to KOLs, External Bone Growth Stimulators are widely preferred by physicians over Implantable devices, as Implantable Stimulators carry a higher price tag and require an additional surgery, increasing the risk of infection. Among External Stimulators, ultrasound technology is generally preferred over electrical stimulation as efficacy of electrical stimulation is not well established.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



