North America Concrete Mixer & Concrete Boom Pump Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Market is Expected to Benefit from Spending from the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

This report details US and Canadian production of the following types of truck-mounted concrete delivery bodies - rear discharge mixers, front discharge mixers, volumetric mixers, and boom pumps.

The report offers valuable insights into the market for truck bodies used in various applications, with a focus on different truck body types and chassis classes. Specifically, it provides estimates of market size and shares for truck body types and chassis classes, distinguishing between medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8) vehicles. The report encompasses data from nineteen manufacturers in the industry.

Historically, McNeilus (Oshkosh) has been a dominant player in the concrete delivery body manufacturing sector, largely due to its substantial market share in the rear discharge concrete mixer segment. However, it is noteworthy that Oshkosh divested its rear discharge concrete mixer business in the first quarter of 2023.

The report also highlights a significant milestone in the industry, with the introduction of the first electric mixer model in 2023. Furthermore, the market has experienced notable merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, particularly concerning acquisitions related to rear discharge mixers and volumetric mixers. The robust spending in construction and infrastructure projects has been a driving force behind the demand for concrete transportation and delivery products. Additionally, the industry stands to benefit from the substantial investment outlined in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing historical estimates and trends in market size (in terms of shipments) and growth rates. It also covers M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, and offers five-year forward forecasts. Additionally, geographic distribution maps illustrate the locations of production facilities in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A.Scope & Method

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Market Share Estimates - By Product Type

E. Distribution Channels

F. Recent Developments

G. Outlook - 2023-2027

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars; by Chassis Class

Market Size by Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class

Market Shares - All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Rear Discharge Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Rear Discharge Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Front Discharge Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Front Discharge Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Volumetric Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Volumetric Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Boom Pumps: Estimated Units & Dollars

Boom Pumps - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership

Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

