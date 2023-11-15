Markham Fertility Centre Adds Industry Veteran to its Leadership Team

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Meivys Garcia, Dr. Marta Wais, and Dr. Crystal Chan, co-owners of Markham Fertility Centre (MFC) proudly announce that Mark Evans, one of the top healthcare directors in the country in assisted reproduction, will be joining MFC as its Managing Director effective December 1, 2023.

Mark Evans has 20 years of experience leading public and private healthcare organizations. He led the Ottawa Fertility Centre between 2005 and 2015, where he collaborated with some of the most recognized fertility specialists and lab scientists in the country. Between 2015 and 2018, Evans led the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) as its Managing Director, strengthening the Society’s role as the voice of assisted reproduction in Canada. In 2018, Evans was recruited by Mount Sinai Hospital as a director in the Business Innovation and Development Group, where he also led Mount Sinai Fertility (MSF).

Evans brings a depth and breadth of knowledge about leading quality and patient-focused assisted reproduction centres. He also brings a passion for improving the lives of others. Between 2015 and 2017, Evans served as President of Fertile Future, a Canadian national non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for those whose fertility is affected by a cancer diagnosis. For the last three years, Evans has contributed to the masters program in human embryology, offered through the University of Toronto’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. There, he teaches up-and-coming embryologists about innovation and the selection of assisted reproductive technologies.

Dr Meivys Garcia, Medical Director and co-owner of MFC states: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark Evans to our leadership team. Mark's career spans over two decades which is a testament to his dedication to excellence in healthcare. At MFC, we extend beyond medical treatment, we focus on nurturing hope, providing compassionate care, and positively impacting our community. Mark's values reverberate deeply with our ethos. His expertise in innovation and advanced technologies in assisted reproduction will significantly enhance our vision of delivering the highest standard of care and support to our patients. We are confident that Mark's involvement will be instrumental in propelling Markham Fertility Centre to new heights of success and excellence.”

Evans commented on joining MFC: “Throughout my career, I have been surrounded by incredible mentors and leaders who have shaped my philosophy and approach to leadership. They all possessed one thing in common: an enduring commitment to improving the world in which we live. Now, I have the opportunity to work with Dr Garcia, Dr Chan and Dr Wais, who exemplify the values and spirit of excellence and selflessness that resonate with me. Markham Fertility Centre is more than a fertility clinic, it is a vehicle to positively impact the lives of others, whether they be patients, employees, or the broader community. I am proud to join this outstanding organization.”

Evans joins a highly experienced management team, including Alison Gilmour, an accomplished clinical leader with extensive hospital and fertility experience and a acute focus on excellence in patient care. Evans also joins Heather Sheridan and Andrea Brough. Together, they lead MFC’s embryology lab and have consistently produced world-leading outcomes for the last two decades. Undoubtedly, MFC’s future is in great hands.

About Markham Fertility Centre:

Founded in 1988 by Dr. Michael Virro, Markham Fertility Centre (MFC) is now led by three female physicians, Dr Garcia, Dr Wais, and Dr Chan. MFC has a well-deserved reputation as a leading and innovative fertility centre, having helped over 12,000 families conceive. MFC was one of the first clinics to achieve full accreditation by Accreditation Canada. It offers comprehensive fertility related services including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, intrauterine insemination, preimplantation genetic testing with in-house genetic counselling, as well as donor gamete and surrogacy programs. MFC is one of the only clinics in Canada to offer anaesthesiology-assisted egg retrievals, which enables MFC to offer a more comfortable experience and offer care to more complex patients.

Markham Fertility Centre, where you are the hero of your own story, and the centre of ours.