New Data Shows Winter EV Range Varies by Vehicle Brand and Age

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recurrent, the auto industry's leading analyst of used electric vehicles (EV), today released its annual report on winter range data . The report compares popular EVs in different driving conditions to understand actual range at freezing temperatures.



The analysis includes range data from over 10,000 vehicles in the Recurrent community across the United States, as well as tens of thousands of data points from on-board devices that provide data on energy usage.

Key findings and new data are:

Heat pump technology emerges as a significant factor in extending EV range, even in temperatures as low as 14°F. This finding is a crucial consideration for individuals residing in colder climates.

Hyundai Kona continues to outperform, often surpassing EPA estimates.

Audi e-tron distinguishes itself as a winter leader by experiencing the least range drop in cold conditions.

This year’s report also improves insights on Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Kona EV, Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 for new owners.

"The lesson here for EV owners is to adapt range expectations during cold weather rather than simply being afraid of winter,” said Andrew Garberson, head of marketing at Recurrent. “A trip that requires charging to 70% in September might mean charging to 90% in February. This seasonal fluctuation also continues to be less impactful as manufacturers learn from early models and introduce new technology.”

The report includes insights from the following models: Audi e-tron, BMW i3, Chevy Bolt, Chevy Volt, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Kona, Jaguar I-Pace, Kia EV6, Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X, VW e-Golf and VW ID.4.

About Recurrent

Recurrent was founded in 2020 with the goal to provide more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric cars. Through its comprehensive battery reports for EV buyers, drivers and sellers, it aims to accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. To learn more about Recurrent, visit https://www.recurrentauto.com/ .