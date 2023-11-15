SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Beauty Health Company - SKIN

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Beauty Health Company (“Beauty Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Beauty Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company disclosed that “[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices.” As a result, Beauty Health further disclosed that “the Company is revising its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $385 to $400 million, its fiscal year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 5% to 6% and is suspending its long-term 2025 financial outlook.”

On this news, Beauty Health’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 14, 2023.

