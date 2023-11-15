Stent Market to Grow with Innovative Advancements and Growing Geriatric Population, Forecasted at 6.46% CAGR through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stent Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights a robust growth trajectory for the stent market. Estimated at USD 10.06 billion in 2022, the market is expected to surge to USD 14.77 billion by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.46%.

Stents, small mesh-like tubes, are essential in maintaining the patency of narrowed or weakened bodily passages, especially in coronary arteries. These devices are pivotal in treating conditions where plaque accumulation restricts blood flow, leading to coronary heart disease.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like coronary and peripheral artery disease fuels the demand for stents. Factors such as aging populations and lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity further elevate this need.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like coronary and peripheral artery disease fuels the demand for stents. Factors such as aging populations and lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity further elevate this need. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in stent design and functionality, including drug-eluting properties, are significant market stimulants.

Continuous innovations in stent design and functionality, including drug-eluting properties, are significant market stimulants. Growing Geriatric Population: Elderly individuals face a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, driving the demand for stents to improve blood flow and prevent complications like heart attacks and strokes.

Market Challenges:

Unfavorable Government Regulations: Stringent regulations and guidelines pose challenges, particularly in insurance coverage and taxation, affecting market growth.

Stringent regulations and guidelines pose challenges, particularly in insurance coverage and taxation, affecting market growth. High Product Recalls: Safety concerns leading to product recalls can diminish patient confidence and demand for stents.

Market Trends:

Non-Invasive Procedure Options: Minimally invasive surgical procedures have boosted the stent market, with a focus on faster recovery and reduced complications.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures have boosted the stent market, with a focus on faster recovery and reduced complications. Unhealthy Lifestyle and Sedentary Habits: Modern lifestyles contribute to cardiovascular disorders, thus increasing the demand for stents.

Segmental Insights:

Biomaterial Insights: The metallic biomaterial segment leads, with polymeric biomaterials also gaining traction.

The metallic biomaterial segment leads, with polymeric biomaterials also gaining traction. End User Insights: Hospitals are the primary end-users, followed by ambulatory surgical centers, reflecting the demand for stent procedures in various healthcare settings.

North America dominates the market due to a significant aging population and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe follows closely, driven by government-supported healthcare services.

Key Players:

The report profiles major players including:

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

STENTYS SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Translumina GmbH

Biosensors International Group Limited

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

The "Global Stent Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders in the medical device sector. It provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, drivers, and opportunities shaping the future of stent technology.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd80z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment