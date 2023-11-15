Kiefer Sutherland Shares the Spirit of Red Bank, Nova Scotia With the Launch of Red Bank Whisky, making a Splash in Ontario. Canadian Born. Proudly Canadian.

Red Bank, Nova Scotia, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founded by Kiefer Sutherland, Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele, and carefully crafted by Master Blender Michel Marcil, Red Bank Whisky embodies good taste, good times, good friends and the rich heritage and tradition of Canadian whisky. A masterful blend and balance of rye, corn and wheat whiskies, Red Bank Whisky stands out as a smooth, master distilled, premium spirit with a taste that captures the essence of Canada.

Building a Canadian whisky legacy, the brand is set to share the rocky shores of Nova Scotia from coast to coast with our latest entry into the Canadian market, Ontario.

As shareable as a good story, Red Bank Whisky is about moments with family and friends while celebrating the memories you’ve made and those you’ve yet to make. With its impeccable quality and homegrown taste, Red Bank Whisky is set to captivate whisky connoisseurs, new to whisky drinkers and mixologists alike and become a symbol of Canadian excellence.

“An evening with friends, memories for a lifetime. You can bank on it.” - Kiefer Sutherland

ABOUT RED BANK WHISKY CO

RED BANK Whisky Co, owners of RED BANK Canadian Whisky is a proudly and purely Canadian company distilling the best Canadian whisky to share with the world. Born on Nova Scotia’s rocky shores and hand-crafted with pure Canadian ingredients, Red Bank Whisky is an authentic expression of its coastal terroir. RED BANK Whisky Co was established in 2022.

Canadian Born Proudly Canadian

For more information visit: www.redbankwhisky.com

X & Instagram @REDBANKWhisky #REDBANKWhisky

Red Bank is about sharing moments, not forgetting them. Please drink responsibly

