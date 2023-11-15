Global Cat Litter Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Nestle, Oil-Dri, Church & Dwight, Dr. Elsey's, Weihai Pearl Silica Gel and Pettex

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Litter Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Clumping, Conventional), By Raw Material (Clay, Wood/Bamboo/Sawdust), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Online/E-commerce), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cat litter products market size is expected to reach USD 22.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Pet ownership rates have been steadily increasing across the globe. Many people view pets as companions and part of the family, leading to higher adoption rates for dogs, cats, and other pets. This trend has fueled the demand for cat litter products and other pet care products and services.



According to the statistics published by the American Pet Products Association, Inc., in 2022, Generation Z accounted for 16% of pet ownership in the U.S., representing a noteworthy portion of the overall pet market. This indicates that Generation Z individuals have emerged as a significant consumer segment within the pet industry. The level of pet ownership among this demographic highlights their engagement and potential impact on the market.



The market is influenced by numerous technology trends that are revolutionizing cat care. Smart litter boxes with automated cleaning and health monitoring capabilities are gaining popularity, offering cat owners convenience and efficiency. Eco-friendly litter materials such as plant-based and biodegradable options are also being developed, addressing consumer demands for sustainability. Online platforms and mobile apps are enabling easy access and personalized shopping experiences. These advancements are enhancing functionality, eco-consciousness, and convenience in the market.



The emergence of direct selling marketing techniques is creating lucrative opportunities and widening the scope for market growth. Increasing focus on eliminating unnecessary middlemen has led to the development of initiatives such as the No Middleman Project. For instance, PrettyLitter caters directly to consumers, delivering value to cat parents in terms of time, cost, and effort. In addition, KitNipBox is a direct-to-consumer monthly cat subscription box with different subscription plans. Thus, a large number of companies in the market are adopting this channel to provide the ultimate level of convenience to cat parents. The rising penetration of the subscription-based business model also supports the market's growth.



Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the clumping segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The ability of clumping litter to form solid clumps when it comes in contact with any liquid makes it easier to scoop out the soiled litter, leaving behind clean and fresh litter

Based on raw material, the wood/bamboo/sawdust segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This is due to their eco-friendly, biodegradable nature, which aligns with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and natural pet care options

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the majority share in the overall sales channel in 2022 because of their wide reach, convenience, and ability to offer a diverse range of brands and options, making it easier for consumers to find and purchase cat litter products

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rise in disposable income allows pet owners to invest in premium and higher-priced cat litter products that offer better quality, performance, and convenience

