Edge Data Center Market Global Forecast to 2028: Increasing Demand for Reduced Network Traffic and Improved Application Performance to Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Data Center Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Facility Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of edge data centers is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 29.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for edge computing and decentralization of IT infrastructure drives the edge data center market's growth.

As per facility size, the small & medium facility segment holds a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The edge data center market by facility size bifurcates into small & medium, and large facilities. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the small & medium facility segment holds the highest CAGR. Organizations increasingly adopt hyperlocal edge deployments, where small and medium facilities house edge data centers. This trend focuses on distributing computing resources closer to the end-users or devices, enabling ultra-low latency applications and services. IoT devices are driving the need for edge computing. Small and medium facilities are equipped with edge data centers to process and analyze data from IoT devices in real time, enabling responsive and intelligent applications.

As per vertical, the automotive vertical holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The verticals studied in the report are IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government, automotive, gaming & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and others (mining and agriculture). During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the automotive vertical segment holds the highest CAGR. Edge data centers play a crucial role in supporting autonomous vehicles by processing data from sensors and making real-time decisions, contributing to the safety and functionality of self-driving cars. As vehicles become more connected, edge data centers can handle data generated by in-car systems, infotainment, telematics, and communication with other vehicles, enabling advanced features and services. Edge data centers can analyze traffic patterns in real-time, helping improve traffic management, reduce congestion, and enhance navigation systems.

Europe holds the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The edge data center market includes an analysis of five regions. Europe holds the second-largest market share in 2023 and will have similar dominance over the forecast period. Europe has diverse business needs, as several large retailers and manufacturing companies demand robust and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. The region has always been a challenging market for cloud providers due to the stringent regulations and security standards regarding user data privacy. In Europe, there is a growing demand for hyperscale data center facilities and data center colocation owing to the availability of green power and favorable climatic conditions. As per findings, the Netherlands has the most advanced hyperscale data center facilities and hosts online services of major cloud providers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in IoT Devices

Low Latency Requirements

Role of 5G Deployment

Decentralization of It Infrastructure

Rise of Edge Computing

Restraints

Heavy Initial Capital Investment

Regulatory Compliance

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Smart City Initiatives

Growing Demand for Edge Data Center as a Service

Development in AR to Reduce Latency

Challenges

High-Speed Network Connection in Remote Areas

Rise in Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Edge Data Center Market Size and Growth, 2020-2022 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Edge Data Center Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Global Edge Data Center Market to Witness Significant Growth

North America to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Fastest-Growing Segments of Edge Data Center Market

Premium Insights

Overview of Edge Data Center Market - Increasing Demand for Reduced Network Traffic and Improved Application Performance to Drive Growth

Edge Data Center Market, by Component, 2023 Vs. 2028 -Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Edge Data Center Market, by Facility Size, 2023 Vs. 2028 - Large Facility Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Edge Data Center Market, by Vertical, 2023-2028 - IT & Telecom Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Edge Data Center Market: Regional Scenario, 2023-2028 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investment in Next Five Years

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Leading Edge Data Center Company Uses Ecostruxture to Ensure Reliable Connectivity

Case Study 2: New Data Center Technologies Helped Zaxby Reduce Cost and Lower Infrastructure Need and Complexity

Case Study 3: Dawiyat Deployed Modular Data Center Solution for Complex Management and Urgent Need to Reduce Cost and Boost Efficiency

Case Study 4: Five9 Helped Achieve Increased Uptime, Improved Customer Ratings, and Prevented Outages

Case Study 5: Custom Mobile Backups Helped Protect Communication Provider's Network

Company Profiles

365 Data Centers

Cisco

Commscope

Compass Datacenters

Dartpoints

Dell

Eaton

Edge Centres

Edgeconnex

Equinix

Flexential

Fujitsu

Hpe

Huawei

Huber+Suhner

IBM

Nvidia

Panduit

Rittal

Sba Edge

Schneider Electric

Siemon

Smart Edge Data Centers

Sunbird

Ubiquity Management, LLC

Vapor Io

Vertiv Group

Zella Dc

Zenlayer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnhurb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment