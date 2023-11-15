Multitude SE: Universal-Investment decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Universal-Investment decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Helsinki, 15 November, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) has on 15 November received a notification from Universal-Investment, stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 14 November, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.

Total holding of Universal-Investment subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 4,845% 0,00% 4,845 % 21 723 960 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) 9.987%



0,00% 9.987%



/





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000106299 1 052 602 4,845 % SUBTOTAL A 1 052 602 4,845 %

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million turnover in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com

