Zweig Group and illuceo inc. announce strategic partnership

Fayetteville, AR, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, a leading provider of management consulting services, research, and education for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with illuceo inc. (“illuceo”), an expert in performance-based diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). This partnership and the work that will be done together marks a pivotal step toward addressing the recruiting and retention challenges within the AEC industry.

This collaboration begins with Zweig Group and illuceo launching a co-branded DEI survey, the AEC People and Culture Survey, set to launch on November 15. This is an employee sentiment survey designed to provide AEC industry-specific insights into how individuals experience their firm’s culture, and ultimately provide AEC firms with the data and insights to help guide firms to build workplaces where everyone can thrive. In Zweig Group’s 2023 Best Firms to Work For survey, employees overwhelmingly identified culture as the most vital element to their work experience. The data gathered by this new survey will thus be invaluable for firm leadership.

"Zweig Group has always been committed to advancing the AEC industry through data-driven solutions and expert guidance,” said Chad Clinehens, President and CEO of Zweig Group. "Through this strategic partnership with illuceo, and with the upcoming AEC People and Culture Survey, we are paving the way for our clients to access industry-specific data that will serve as a catalyst for finding tailored solutions to address the recruitment and retention challenges within their firms. This partnership is not just about joining forces; it's about equipping our clients with the insights they need to drive positive change.”

Illuceo specializes in delivering data insights, consulting, and tools that empower organizations to reach their full potential. With its deep expertise in the science of DEI, illuceo will play a pivotal role in survey development, data analysis, report creation, and delivering DEI subject-matter expertise to Zweig Group's clientele.

“illuceo is excited to join forces with Zweig Group,” said Lauren Aguilar, PhD, Founder and CEO of illuceo. "Our insights are always driven by data, rooted in science, and delivered with heart. We believe that our partnership will provide an opportunity to drive positive change in the AEC industry by delivering cutting-edge DEI insights and evidence-based solutions. Together we will empower AEC firms to recruit and retain top talent and foster more inclusive workplaces where everyone can thrive.”

