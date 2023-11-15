SP Group - Interim report for third quarter 2023

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,953.2 million in the 9M 2023 reporting period, a decline of 2.7% from DKK 2,007.5 million in 9M 2022. EBITDA was down by 8.6% to DKK 323.9 million from DKK 354.4 million last year, and profit before tax fell by 31.5% to DKK 139.0 million. FY 2023 guidance is maintained. SP Group continues to expect FY 2023 revenue to grow by 0-10% with an EBITDA margin of 16-19% and an EBT margin of 7-10%.

