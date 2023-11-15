ExGCOO announces its entry into the Thai market, aiming to create a competitive advantage in trading fees

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The renowned securities service platform, ExGCOO, recently announced its official entry into the Thai market and plans to maintain a competitive edge in trading fees to gain market share. ExGCOO is a comprehensive software that provides stock data for most countries worldwide and offers various technical indicators. It has gained a large user base globally due to its user-friendly interface and outstanding performance.









ExGCOO's interface design is simple, clear, and easy to use

Users can easily find the stock information and trading functions they need without wasting much time exploring. Additionally, ExGCOO offers language versions in multiple global languages.





ExGCOO provides real-time global stock market data, helping users stay updated with market changes

The software also offers numerous indicators and analysis tools to better understand stock trends and potential risks, assisting investors and investment institutions in making informed decisions.

ExGCOO features a wide range of original technical analysis tools, including trend lines, moving averages, MACD, and more. These indicators facilitate accurate analysis and provide precise predictions of stock trends. The tools also offer visual charts, making the analysis results more user-friendly and easier to comprehend.









EXGCOO Smart Trading System

In addition to the aforementioned features, ExGCOO offers various functionalities for smart trading, such as setting stop-loss and take-profit orders in advance to control risks. This significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of trading. Moreover, ExGCOO is compatible with major operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and mobile devices, enabling investors to analyze and trade stocks quickly and easily across different devices.

Safety and security

ExGCOO holds a financial license from the US MSB and is a legitimate institution verified by market validation and financial regulatory bodies, ensuring the safety of investors' rights.









