Global Chromium Market Analysis & Forecast (2023-2028): Nutritional Supplement Use and Automotive Industry Demand Drive Chromium Market Growth

Global Chromium Market Size Hits US$14.9 Billion in 2022; Expected to Reach US$17.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Use in Micronutrients, Refractory Additives, and Manufacturing

Chromium, a lustrous, hard metal, is used in various applications due to its properties. It is extracted mainly from chromite and is essential in numerous industrial processes. The market is seeing growth due to its increasing use in metallurgy, nutritional supplements, and the automotive industry.

Market Drivers:

Diverse Industrial Applications: Chromium's role in hardening and manufacturing stainless steel, along with its use in electroplating, drives market growth.

Chromium's role in hardening and manufacturing stainless steel, along with its use in electroplating, drives market growth. Nutritional Supplement Use: The growing application of chromium in dietary supplements for humans and animals is supporting market expansion.

The growing application of chromium in dietary supplements for humans and animals is supporting market expansion. Automotive Industry Demand: Chromium's utilization in car exhaust systems and other auto parts is a significant market driver.

Market Trends:

Metallurgical Processes: The use of chromium in metallurgy, especially in stainless steel production, is a major trend.

The use of chromium in metallurgy, especially in stainless steel production, is a major trend. Leather Tanning and Paint Pigments: Chromium's role in other industries like leather tanning and paint pigments further boosts its demand.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Grade: Metallurgy, Refractory and Foundry, Chemical

Metallurgy, Refractory and Foundry, Chemical By Application: Alloyed Steel Production, Stainless Steel Production, Refractory Additives, Non-Ferrous Alloy Production, Others

Alloyed Steel Production, Stainless Steel Production, Refractory Additives, Non-Ferrous Alloy Production, Others By Industry Vertical: Chemical and Petrochemical, Energy and Power, Mining, Steel, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape: The report includes a detailed analysis of major companies including:

ACI Alloys

Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome L.L.C

Belmont Metals Inc.

Edgetech Industries LLC

Eurasian Resources Group

Ferbasa

Glencore plc

Gulf Mining Materials Company

Odisha Mining Corporation Limited

ProChem Inc. International

RD Mathis Company and Samancor Chrome Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

The "Chromium Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report offers in-depth insights into the chromium market's current trends and future projections, highlighting its growing importance across various industries.



