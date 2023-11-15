Hydraulic Actuator Industry to Grow Amidst Growing Agriculture Equipment Sales and Increased Construction Spending, Forecasted at 3.72% CAGR through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Actuator Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market, which was valued at US$2.795 billion in 2021. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.72%, the market shows promising growth prospects.

Hydraulic actuators, essential in agriculture, construction, and mining for precise control of heavy lifting and moving tasks, are experiencing a surge in demand. These actuators use pressurized fluid to generate motion or force and come in various types, including linear, rotary, and semi-rotary, made from carbon steel or aluminum.

Market Drivers:

Growing Agriculture Equipment Sales: The precision and efficiency offered by hydraulic systems in agricultural tasks like seeding and harvesting are driving the market.

Increased Construction Spending: Hydraulic actuators are integral to construction machinery, providing power and precision for heavy equipment operations.

Growing Mining Activities: The actuators' power enables efficient operation of heavy machinery in mining, further propelling market growth.

Market Challenges:

Emission Regulations: Environmental regulations, especially in the mining sector, could restrict market growth due to concerns over emissions from hydraulic systems.

Market Developments:

New Product Launches: Companies like PDC LLC and Emerson have introduced advanced hydraulic actuators, including eco-friendly options, to cater to evolving market needs.

Company Products:

CytroForce by Bosch Rexroth: A preconfigured solution offering high power density and energy efficiency.

Dantorque R-Series by Emerson Electric Co: A compact actuator designed for large-scale installations.

Electro-Hydraulic Actuator by Rotex Automation: Suitable for linear and rotary applications.

Segmentation:

By Type: Linear, Rotary, Semi-Rotary Actuators

By Material: Aluminum, Carbon Steel

By End-User: Agriculture, Construction, Mining

Company Profiles:

Bosch Rexroth

Bray International

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Flotech Inc.

Moog Inc

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Rotex Automation

Rotork

The Kerry Company Inc.

The "Hydraulic Actuator Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report is a comprehensive resource for stakeholders in the industry, offering insights into market dynamics, drivers, and future opportunities in the hydraulic actuator sector.

