Cryptocurrencies in Consumer Goods: NFTs Becoming an Increasingly Important Element of Consumer Goods Companies Advertising Strategies

This report examines the growing impact of cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens on the consumer goods industry. It identifies the companies and industry segments that are leading adoption, and explores a range of use cases.



Cryptocurrencies benefit these consumer goods companies that want to diversify the payment options they offer. NFTs are also an increasingly important element of a consumer goods company's advertising strategy.



Report Scope:

Crypto payment gateways and NFTs are the areas of the cryptocurrencies value chain that can add the most value to consumer goods companies.

The foodservice and luxury goods sectors lead crypto adoption because companies within these sectors often see a significant percentage of their total sales come via retail outlets that they directly operate, meaning these companies oversee a significant percentage of the payments for their goods and services.

Report Benefits:

Understand which elements of cryptocurrencies are relevant to your business and which are not.

Identify the leading adopters of cryptocurrencies within the consumer goods sector.

Access case studies showcasing how cryptocurrencies can be used by consumer goods companies profitably.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Consumer Goods Challenges

The Impact of Cryptocurrencies on Consumer Goods

Case Studies

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Infrastructure layer

Blockchain layer

Application layer

Services layer

Companies

Leading cryptocurrency adopters in consumer goods

Leading cryptocurrency tech vendors

Sector Scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LVMH

Kering

Unilever

PepsiCo

Nestle

Coca-Cola

L'Oreal

Starbucks

Subway

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris

Cxolgate Palmolive

Reckitt Benckiser

