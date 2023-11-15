Global Telecom Market Thrives With E-Commerce Surge: Market Size To Reach $3818.42 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Telecom Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Telecom Global Market Report 2023, the global telecom market is experiencing robust growth, with the telecom market size surging from $2868.37 billion in 2022 to $3041.8 billion in 2023, marking a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The telecom market is poised for continued expansion, projected to reach $3818.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%. A significant driver fueling telecom market growth is the escalating prominence of e-commerce, wherein telecommunications play a pivotal role in supporting seamless transactions and customer support.



Key Regions and Market Segments

1. Regions Shaping the Landscape:

Asia-Pacific Leading the Way: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the telecom market, contributing 33.1% or $936.66 billion to the total market in 2022.

Global Standing: Following Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, and other regions contribute to the dynamic global telecom market.

2. Market Segmentation:

Type Segmentation: Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers.

Application Focus: Household, Commercial.

Product Varieties: Telecom Hardware, Telecom Services.





Learn More In-Depth On The Telecom Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-global-market-report

Drivers and Trends Propelling Growth

1. E-commerce Catalyst:

Digital Transactions Boom: The surge in e-commerce is a primary driver propelling the telecom market's growth. Businesses are increasingly investing in robust digital platforms, relying on reliable and high-speed connectivity for customer support and seamless transactions.

US and Indian Perspectives: According to Morgan Stanley, US e-commerce is projected to reach 31% of sales by 2026, up from 23% in 2022. In India, the e-commerce market is estimated to have increased by 21.5%, reaching USD 74.8 billion in 2022, with expectations to reach $350 billion by 2030.

2. Segmentation Insights:

Communications Hardware Dominates: The communications hardware segment is forecasted to have the highest growth potential, gaining $302.22 billion of global annual sales by 2027.





Innovative Strategies: AI and ML Integration

Telecom companies are at the forefront of technological innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance network efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and elevate customer experiences. Predictive maintenance, real-time data analysis, personalized marketing, and task automation are among the applications that telecom companies are incorporating to stay competitive.

For example, AT&T Inc., a Texas-based telecommunications holding company, implemented predictive models utilizing the latest AI and statistical algorithms in 2022. This allowed them to scan over 52 million network records, analyze 1.2 trillion daily network alarms/alerts, and anticipate and avoid network service outages in real-time.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Telecom Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2908&type=smp

Industry players can strategically leverage the insights provided in the Global Telecom Market Report to make informed decisions and drive business growth. Understanding market segments, identifying emerging trends, and staying ahead of technological advancements will empower companies to capitalize on the expanding opportunities within the telecom industry.

Telecom Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the telecom market size, telecom market segments, telecom market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-cloud-global-market-report

Telecom Service Assurance Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-service-assurance-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.