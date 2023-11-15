Thin Wafers Market to Cross USD 21.65 billion by 2031, Garnering a 6.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Thin wafers generated US$ 11.31 billion in 2022. TMR estimates the thin wafers market to reach US$ 21.65 billion by 2031. A CAGR of 6.1% is predicted for the market through 2031.

The trend towards miniaturization in the electronics industry has demanded thinner wafers. Electronic devices require thinner wafers to be more powerful and smaller. Thin wafers have been a major consumer of semiconductors for many years. Thin wafers will likely become more in demand as technology advances and semiconductors become more powerful and efficient.

New materials and processes for creating thinner wafers have been developed through ongoing research in material science. Compounds such as silicon and semiconductors have been developed. The thin-film solar industry uses thin wafers, especially for manufacturing thin-film solar cells. Photovoltaic wafers are becoming increasingly popular as renewable energy sources become more popular.

The thin-film solar cell industry uses thin wafers, especially when producing thin-film solar cells. Photovoltaic thin wafers are becoming more popular as renewable energy sources become more popular. Thin wafers are also in high demand due to the development of flexible and bendable electronics. Wafers like these are crucial to the manufacture of bendable electronics, such as flexible displays and wearable devices.

Global Thin Wafers Market: Key Players

The market presence of global companies is maintained and expanded through various strategies. An acquisition, merger, or portfolio expansion is one of these strategies. Thin Wafers are a healthy market, according to a recent report. There are several growth and innovation opportunities in this market. These dynamics can boost business growth for manufacturers and stakeholders.

SUMCO Corporation

Siltronic AG

SK siltron Co.,Ltd

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd (Universal Wafer Co., Ltd.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Okmrtic

Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer Co., Ltd.

SOITEC

Key Findings of Market Report

30 um - 49 um segments will experience a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, the IT and telecom industry consumed 42.2% of the global market.

Due to the increasing adoption of safety electronics, the automotive segment is expected to expand at a noticeable CAGR of 6.8%.

A high demand for thin wafers for CMOS is predicted to exist in the near future.

Increasing consumer electronics, including tablets, smartphones, and smart appliances, encourages thin wafer production.

Global Thin Wafers Market: Growth Drivers

Integrated circuits are becoming increasingly compact, and the semiconductor industry needs to produce thinner wafers. Mobile devices, wearables, and smartphones need this feature to function.

A desire for higher processing power in electronic devices fuels the demand for thin wafers. Semiconductors on thinner wafers are more powerful and efficient since they have smaller nodes and better performance than those on thicker wafers.

With advancements in emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), thin wafer demand has increased significantly. With thin wafers, it is often possible to use specialized semiconductor components.

The thin wafers enable the development of energy-efficient semiconductor devices. Increasing energy consumption in electronics makes thin wafers useful in enabling chip manufacturers to produce energy-efficient chips.

Thin wafers are also becoming more popular as autonomous vehicles become more prevalent. Automotive sensors, processors, and communications systems require advanced semiconductors, and thin wafers meet these requirements with their small size and high performance. Scientific research, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are also driving the demand for thin wafers.

Global Thin Wafers Market: Regional Landscape

Semiconductor industry trends significantly impact the demand for thin wafers in North America. A robust tech sector leads to thinner wafers as the electronics industry innovates.





Consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices are major consumers of thin wafers in North America. Demand is expected to grow as the region's population becomes more tech-savvy and electronic gadgets become more sophisticated.





Wafer consumption in North America is largely driven by the automotive industry. Technology is driving the demand for thin wafers for semiconductor components as vehicles get smarter, with smart sensors, autonomous driving, and connectivity.





Technological advancements are often pioneered by North American companies. Increasingly sophisticated semiconductor devices require thin wafers to support their manufacture, which is driven by technology such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Key Developments

In October 2023, Oro Rx Healthcare LLP is launching Oroceuticals, a revolutionary innovation in nutrition delivery. Using these oral thin wafers to consume essential nutrients and supplements marks a significant leap forward.

In November 2023, ACM Research, Inc. announced that a major U.S. semiconductor manufacturer had ordered its Ultra C b backside clean and bevel etch tool. Tool delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2024 to prospective customers in the United States.

Global Thin Wafers Market: Segmentation

By Thickness Below 10 um 10 um - 29 um 30 um - 49 um 50 um- 99 um 100 um - 200 um Above 200 um





By Wafer Size Below 100 mm 100 mm 125 mm 150 mm 200 mm 300 mm





By Material Silicon (Si) Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Gallium Nitride (GaN) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Others (Indium, etc.)





By Application MEMS CMOS Memory Image Sensor Light Emitting Diode Interposer Others (Radio Frequency Devices, Logic, etc.)





By End-use Industry Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare IT and Telecom Aerospace and Defense Others (Energy, Industrial, etc.)





By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



