Correction: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights - Replacement

Further to the announcement issued on 12 June 2023 at 16.45pm, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces that dealings in respect of the 592,559 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each that were issued and allotted on 8 June 2023 are expected to commence on or around 21 November 2023 and not 22 June 2023 as previously stated. The following announcement replaces the announcement of 12 June 2023.

OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 592,559 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 8 June 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise up to £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 98.1p in accordance with the terms set out in the Prospectus dated 19 January 2023 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer (the price being calculated as the NAV per share of the Company (as at 31 December 2022 and announced on 28 February 2023) of 95.1p divided by 0.97).

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 November 2023.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 50,165,822. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66