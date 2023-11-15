India Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023-2027: Firms are Expanding their Presence in the Fast-growing Finance Space through Acquisition Deals

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alternative lending market in the country is expected to grow by 37.1% on an annual basis to reach US$ 8.83 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in India remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.5% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 6.44 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 18.61 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending market covers in-depth market potential and various. Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape.

Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.





The alternative lending segment is poised to record strong growth in India over the next five years. Factors including an expanded economy and rising interest rates are projected to aid the growth of the market. The difficulties in accessing credit through conventional channels is also one of the major growth drivers for the alternative lending sector in India. According to a report from Inc42, the digital lending segment is expected to reach US$1.3 trillion by 2030.



Amid the surging demand for online loans, players in the segment are recording strong growth in customer acquisition. Digital lender axio, for instance, is adding 10,000 new customers every day. As of January 2023, the firm had amassed a total of more than 6 million users on its platform. With consumer disposable income expected to further decline amid the current macroeconomic environment, the publisher expects alternative lending providers to keep recording strong growth in terms of customer acquisition in 2023.



Millennials and borrowers from Tier I and II cities are driving the growth of the alternative lending market in India



The alternative lending market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing fintech sectors in India in 2023. This demand for online loans has been primarily led by millennials and borrowers in Tier I and II cities.

According to a report by neo-banking platform Freo, millennials are leading the charge when it comes to availing online loans for product purchases. The consumer demographic accounts for 44% of the total transactions when it comes to alternative lending. Gen Z, on the other hand, accounts for 33% of the total transactions.

Another report by Home Credit India revealed more than a third of the total borrowers in the country are coming from Tier I and II cities. The preference for small ticket loans is expected to further grow among consumers in Tier I and II cities, thereby supporting the industry growth over the next five years.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects alternative lending products to also gain traction among consumers in Tier III cities and beyond, owing to the rising internet penetration in India. This, coupled with the convenience of digital lending, will keep aiding the growth of the market.



Alternative lending firms are expanding their presence in the fast-growing finance space through acquisition deals



The demand for credit is growing across different industry verticals in 2023 and the trend is projected to further continue over the next five years. To capitalize on the projected growth, firms are expected to expand their presence in the alternative lending space through acquisition deals.

In March 2023, LoanTap, the digital lending platform, announced that the firm had entered into an acquisition deal with Unofin, the healthcare-focused fintech startup. The acquisition is part of the firm's strategy to expand its presence in the healthcare finance sector. The acquisition will also boost the gross loan disbursal for LoanTap over the next few years.

As of March 2023, Unofin has serviced more than 120,000 customers with INR 1200 million of gross loan disbursal. Operating in seven cities in India, Unofin has forged alliances with 1,600 healthcare service providers. With a large percentage of the Indian population lacking insurance, healthcare financing is projected to become a multi-billion-dollar market over the next few years. Consequently, expansion into the healthcare financing space is projected to accelerate the growth of Loan Tap over the next five years.

Firms are raising venture capital and private equity funding to fulfill the growing credit demand in India



The demand for credit has been on the surge amid MSMEs as well as retail customers. Rising inflation and interest rate environment mean that more businesses and consumers will turn to alternative lending products to meet their requirements. Consequently, to fulfill the growing credit demand, firms are raising venture capital and private equity funding in India.

In March 2023, Mintifi, the B2B-focused digital lending platform, announced that the firm had raised US$110 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by Premji Invest. Norwest Venture Partners, International Finance Corporation, and Elevation Capital have also participated in the financing round. In addition to expanding its product range, the firm is planning to infuse capital for scaling the B2B payment vertical and dealer management system.

LoanTap Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd (LoanTap), in February 2023, announced that the firm had raised INR 240 million in venture debt, which was led by Lighthouse Canton. The firm is planning to use the venture debt to support the growth objectives of the firm.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered India

