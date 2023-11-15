Germany Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Market to Grow by 18.4% to Reach $5.76 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alternative lending market in Germany is expected to grow by 18.4% on an annual basis to reach US$ 5.76 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Germany remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$ 4.86 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 8.51 billion by 2027.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending market covers in-depth market potential and various. Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.



This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.



This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Germany

Scope

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Germany Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

Germany Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Germany Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

