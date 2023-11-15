Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release – Persbericht – Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification





Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses’ latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,

Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,

Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d’Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.





Attachments