Game-Changing Energy-Efficient ASIC Miners Unleashed by ASICRUN

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading crypto technology innovator, ASICRUN, disrupts the mining landscape with AR1, AR2, and EliteAR ASIC miners. Boasting unmatched power and energy efficiency, these miners redefine profitability for users across the spectrum.





Industry-Leading Hash Powers

ASICRUN's AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners stand out with the highest hash rates in the market, delivering unparalleled mining performance for Bitcoin, Litecoin/Doge, and Dash.

AR1 Miner:

Bitcoin: 1050 TH/s

Litecoin/Doge: 400 GH/s

Dash: 20 TH/s

AR2 Miner:

Bitcoin: 2200 TH/s

Litecoin/Doge: 900 GH/s

Dash: 45 TH/s

EliteAR Miner:

Bitcoin: 4900 TH/s

Litecoin/Doge: 2200 GH/s

Dash: 100 TH/s

Low Power Consumption

Despite being the market's most powerful miners, ASICRUN's AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners maintain surprisingly low power consumption. Monthly power costs range from a nominal $50 to $250, maximizing hardware profitability.

Hardware Bitcoin Litecoin Dash AR1 $1,897 $3,474 $3,591 AR2 $3,974 $7,813 $8,011 EliteAR $8,853 $19,700 $17,400

User-Friendly Design

ASICRUN introduces plug-and-play miners, eliminating the need for extensive mining knowledge. Preconfigured and ready to mine, AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners enable beginners to effortlessly earn substantial mining profits.

Global Accessibility and Warranty

With a swift 7-day global delivery, ASICRUN covers delivery and custom fees. Comprehensive warranties for software and hardware issues provide users with confidence in their investment.

Discover the future of mining profitability at www.asicrun.com



About ASICRUN

Headquartered in Hong Kong with a global presence, ASICRUN is a technology trailblazer led by industry experts. Dedicated to improving cryptocurrency mining, the company leverages the unique capabilities of the latest ASIC technology.

