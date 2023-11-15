Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market Size Worth USD 1,709.45 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,709.45 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical radiation and safety equipment detection is applicable in nuclear medicine for the rapid identification of cancer. It has also helped in the monitor of fatal diseases through visual tracking.

A rise in the prevalence of cancer and insurance coverage will also impact market demand. The rapid adoption among emerging nations such as China and India will also encourage the demand for medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market. The increased awareness regarding safety from radiation will augment the demand for safe products.

The handling and treatment of the substances have changed over the years due to government and workplace safety regulations. With the advancement in technology, the market has witnessed the development of the latest machinery and devices, which has propelled the demand for the market.

Numerous benefits availed by the patients owing to the appropriate application of radiation for enhanced diagnosis and treatment are apparent. It has also become crucial for the protection of doctors from radiation. However, delay in the product approvals owing to the strict regulations guideline and the dearth of skilled professionals act as a restraint to the market.

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 899.9 Million CAGR (2023 - 2032) 5.0% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,709.45 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Detectors, Application, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety is fairly consolidated, with few small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities.

Some of the prominent players in the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety industry include:

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fortive Corporation

Bertin Instruments

Polimaster, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Amray Group

PTW Freiburg GmBH

Infab Corporation

Strategic Development

In May 2019, Kromek launched D3S PRD personal radiation detector. It is a high-speed SPRD (spectroscopic radiation detector) or PRD replacement that is a cost-effective radiation detection device that puts a very powerful and sensitive radiation detector into the hands of first-line users.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, IBA Dosimetry launched myQA® iON, a unique environment for rapid and accurate cancer patient QA in proton therapy. myQA iON substantially reduces the required time for patient QA.

Personal dosimeters are used for various applications such as electronic radiation measuring instrument, automated reader instrument, thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLD), alarm badges, and handheld, and portable devices are fueling the growth during the forecast period. The segment dominated the market for medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.

The Geiger-Muller counters under gas-filled detectors are due to the high usage of nuclear power plant and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the variety of alpha, beta, and gamma in GM counters are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Hospitals held a larger share due to the rise in the adoption of detectors in dentistry, emergency care, therapy purposes, and radiology. Furthermore, the enhanced meters are used to warrant that the radioactive emissions are at an optimal level, within the permissible range.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, Detectors, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Personal Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Active Dosimeters Area Process Monitors Environment Radiation Monitors Surface Contamination Monitors Radioactive Material Monitors Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Gas-Filled Detectors Gm Counters Ionization Chambers Proportional Counters Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators Solid-State Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Diamond Detectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



