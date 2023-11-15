Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Worth USD 98.66 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Indoor Farming Technology Market will be worth USD 98.66 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions. Limited availability of arable land due to land degradation has resulted in the increasing adoption of the indoor farming system by the farm owners. Growing initiatives of the government regarding the adoption of indoor farming to meet the increasing demand for maximizing crop yield due to the growing global population is expected to drive the technology's demand. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the indoor farming systems.

The scarcity of arable lands has increased the adoption of shipping container-based indoor vertical farming. Ease of transportation, low water usage, and cost-effectiveness of the shipping containers have increased its adoption in the indoor farming technology market. The farm owners are setting up the shipping containers in the indoor vertical farms with drip irrigation and technologically advanced LED lights to obtain higher crop yield.



Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 31.59 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 9.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 98.66 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

Strategic Development

In January 2020, Freight Farms & Sodexho announced a partnership in order to grow food onsite at school campuses across the U.S. The partnership is expected to enable year-round on-campus food production at K-12 educational institutions and universities.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Glass or poly greenhouses segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019. The Glass or poly greenhouses help in the higher crop yield within a climate-controlled environment compared to traditional farming techniques.

The software & services segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. The cloud-based software solutions are increasingly being adopted by the farm owners to determine the changing climatic conditions and their effect on the crop yield.

The Hydroponics segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as the ability of Indoor farming in a climate-controlled environment means can easily be achieved with the help of the hydroponics method.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology Market on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based) Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based) Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics Hybrid Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Herbs & microgreens Fruits & Vegetables Flower & ornamentals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



