In Silico Drug Discovery Market Size Worth USD 11.68 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 11.68 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The technology is useful in finding new molecules from the molecule library, identify drug targets, and develop personalized medicines in the industry. The application of computers makes the whole process quick and cost-effective. Several factors are aiding in the growth of the market, such as an increase in the number of people suffering, the flourishing healthcare industry, along with manufacturers' approach towards reducing the overall cost associated with drug development.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy

High level of investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure by the government, growing awareness regarding the benefits of computer software in solving complex situations will support the demand for the market. Moreover, the strategic approach to lower the cost of drug discovery will also augment the revenue of the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 2.38 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 13.0% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 11.68 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Workflow, Product, Type Of Large Molecule, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled Certara USA, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Dassault System (Biovia), Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for In Silico Drug Discovery is fairly consolidated, with few small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the In Silico Drug Discovery industry include:

In October 2020, Synthace Ltd announced the launch of the cloud-based software platform for improving and automating the success rate of the biological processes of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The Software Antha now permits researchers to flexibly design and execute automated ELISA protocols.

Strategic Development

In June 2020, GNS Healthcare announced the launch of an in silico multiple myeloma patient. GeminiTM is a highly accurate computer model for drug response and disease progression at an individual patient level.

Key Highlights From The Report

In silico approaches to nucleic acid have been to study the duplex DNA in complexes with proteins and other structures. The overall purpose of the work was to provide stability, recognition, and energetics of binding and dynamic behavior of these DNAs.

The Software as a Service (Cloud) computing opens up different ventures for small and medium biotechnology laboratories, and it needs to perform analysis of bioinformatics in an effective and flexible manner. Hybrid cloud is particularly useful as it incorporates the scalability provided by the public clouds with improved control and customizations provided by the private cloud.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global In Silico Drug Discovery Market on the workflow, product, type of large molecule, end-user, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032) Discovery Target Identification Reverse Docking Bioinformatics Protein Structure Prediction Target Validation Lead Discovery Pharmacophore Library Design Pre-Clinical Tests Clinical Trials

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032) Consultancy as a Service Software as a Service (Cloud) Software

Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032) Proteins Antibodies Nucleic Acids Peptides Vectors

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032) Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical Industry Academic and Research Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



