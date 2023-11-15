IoT Medical Devices Market Size Worth USD 505.52 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 505.52 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in artificial intelligence for the implementation of digital medical devices, the emergence of connected cars, and the adoption of wearable technology are contributing to the growth of the market.

The utilization of connected technology in the healthcare industry for the management of operational workflows and clinical tasks is encouraging the demand for the market. IoT has helped in connecting medical devices and offers better medical help to people. It has also enabled firms to design a platform to notify the downtime system of the technology by giving an automatic alert.

The advent and application of high-speed internet and networking technology coupled with an increase in the usage of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile programs are anticipated to fuel the market demand. The government of various countries is taking the required initiative and investing heavily to improve its healthcare infrastructure with the latest medical devices. Moreover, the high deployment cost of connected medical equipment and their associated infrastructure will encourage market demand

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/391

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 25.98 Billion CAGR (2023- 2032) 25.6% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 505.52 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Type, Connectivity Technology, End-User, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/391

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for IoT Medical Devices is fairly fragmented, with many small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the IoT Medical Devices industry include:

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific

Philips Healthcare

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Omron

Biotronik

Strategic Development

In April 2019, GE Healthcare and NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) partnered through the center of excellence-internet of things (CoE-IoT). The partnership is aimed to flourish start up system, working with them to bring digital healthcare solutions to the market.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/391

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The IoT has transformed how to connect to the hearing care professionals (HCP) with the emergence of telehealth services. With the help of this technology, the patients can interact with the help of HCP via video chat or messages from smartphones. It is useful for patients who reside in remote areas with a lack of transportation.

The implantable medical devices are placed inside a human body during medical procedures, such as surgery. The devices are intended to stay at its position after the surgery. Examples of such devices are defibrillators, interocular lenses, and insulin pumps.

NFC addresses the problem of lack of enough medical practitioners and helps in increasing efficiency and reducing their error. NFC limits the scope for an error to take place as most of the communication is done via engineered diagnostics.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest CAGR due to its advancement in technology in emerging nations. An increase in the adoption of advanced medical devices in hospitals and clinics in developing nations will stimulate the demand for the market in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-medical-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented into the global IoT Medical Devices Market on the product, type, connectivity technology, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors Oximeters Multiparameter Monitors Respiratory Devices Fetal Monitoring Devices Neurological Devices Implantable Cardiac Devices Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardiac Monitors Pacemakers Hearing Devices Anesthesia Machines Patient Monitors Ventilators Imaging Systems Infusion Pumps Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Wearable Medical Devices Implantable Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Near Field Communication (NFC) Other Connectivity Technologies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals & Clinics Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Related Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Farming Market By Farming Type (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Others), By Offerings (Software, Hardware, Others) and By Application (Livestock Monitoring Application, Precision Farming Application, Others), Forecasts to 2027

5G Network Market By Enterprise (Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Others), By Communication Type, and By Region Forecast To 2030

AI-based Sensors Market By Type (Case-based reasoning, Ambient-intelligence, Neural networks, Inductive learning, Others), By Application (Biosensor, Health Monitoring, Maintenance, and Inspection, Human-computer interaction, Others), By Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Biosensors Market , By Product (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By Technology (Electrochemical, Optical, Piezoelectric, Thermal, Nanomechanical), By Application (Healthcare, Agriculture, Bioreactor, Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cobots Market By Payload Capacity, By Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Welding & Soldering, Processing), By End-Users (Automotive, Electronics, Plastics & Polymers, Furniture & Equipment, Metals & Machining, Food & Beverages, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

Hyperautomation Market By Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots, Natural Language Generation (NLG)), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: IoT Medical Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights