Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size to Reach USD 151.01 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market is forecasted to be worth USD 151.01 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for quicker delivery along with advancement in technology will impact the market positively. The rise in the e-commerce sector and rapidly changing consumer lifestyle will drive the market demand.

Autonomous delivery vehicles are a crucial emerging technology in the restaurant & food chains and retail sector. An increase in the urban population will lead to massive traffic congestion. Furthermore, the growing concern for environmental issues will create a need for these types of vehicles.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/352

The commercialization of autonomous vehicles is propelling due to the imposition of quarantine and lock-down for an extended period. Consumers are rapidly purchasing autonomous delivery vehicles to lower the risk of getting infected by the COVID-19. The situation is boosting the emergence of technology in the market.

Autonomous delivery vehicles provide service to customers to their doorstep without any intervention from any human in the entire process. It ensures that the package is delivered within a stipulated time without hampering the market image of the company. The surge in the usage of the internet will fuel the adoption of online shopping, which in turn requires a more efficient and better means to deliver to the customer.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/352

Scope Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 1.34 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 43.6% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 151.01 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Component, Application, Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Autonomous Delivery Vehicles is fairly consolidated, with few small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The manufacturers involved in the market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles industry include:

Starship

Amazon

FedEx

Postmates Serve

Nuro

Alphabet Wing

UPS Flight Forward

Aurora

Matternet

Zipline

Strategic Development

In October 2020, Target Arm and BIB Tech partnered to launch a drone food delivery plan via drones. Under the agreement, Target Arm’s Tular hardware will offer drone recovery and launch from moving and static electric trucks for BIB Tech to serve different food service businesses.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/352

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Rising demand for commercial aerial delivery drones in various industry verticals, including agriculture, is a primary driver for market growth. The manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced aerial delivery drones with the built-in ability of geographic information systems (GIS), global positioning systems (GPS), and the autopilot system.

Some restaurants have tested drone delivery services, but the technology is still in the development phase. The benefits of home delivery mean that the restaurant services are not limited to the number of tables available, and drastically increased the target customers for the restaurant.

North America held the largest market share and is expected to witness a high demand for delivery vans in the current situations due to the rising COVID-19 infection in the U.S. and increasing necessity to curb the spread of the disease. The region held a share of 47.7% in the year 2019

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-delivery-vehicles-market

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market on the type, component, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aerial Delivery Drones Ground Delivery Vehicles Delivery Bots Self-driving Vans and Trucks

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hardware Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Manufacturing Restaurants Retail Logistics Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market , By Approach (Surgical, Diagnostic), By Application (Laparoscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Chloroformates Market , By Product Type (Diethylene Glycol Bis-Chloroformate, Ethyl Chloroformate, Isobutyl Chloroformate), By Application (Agrochemical, Organic Synthesis, Pharmaceutical Production, Plastics & Pigments), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Pest Control Market , By Type (Termites, Insects, Rodents, Others), By Control Methods (Chemical, Biological, Mechanical, Others), By Mode of Application, By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Domestic, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Teledentistry Market , By Service Type (Cloud-based and Web-based), By Product Type (Hardware, Software & Services), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Medical Composites Market, By Product Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites), By Application (Diagnostics Imaging, Surgical Instruments, Tissue Engineering), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Storage Tanks Market By Storage Form (Physical Based, Material Based), By Application (Chemical, Refinery, Transportation, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights