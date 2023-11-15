SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Align Technology, Inc.(ALGN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (NASDAQ: ALGN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 26, 2023, Align reported its Q2 2023 earnings and offered guidance for Q3 2023 and revised upwards its full-year 2023 guidance. During the call Align officers stated that its product portfolio was largely resilient to inflation and other negative economic trends. However, on October 25, 2023, Align reported its Q3 2023 earnings which fell short of the previous guidance and analysts’ expectations. Align officers attributed this reduction to softness in the adult aligner market to macroeconomic trends. Following this news, Align’s stock price fell by $74.78 per share, or approximately 28.2% to close at $190.94 per share.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/align-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=55783&wire=3

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases.

