Soldier System Market Size Worth USD 19.20 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soldier System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.20 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing emphasis on the modern battlefield managing techniques, adoption of the updated equipment for networking, surveillance, combat simulation, data warfare to get higher grasp on the decision making, spontaneous action, and intelligence facilities are some of the valuable reasons behind the growth of the market.
Additionally, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and a higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and the decision-making advantages with the help of next generation machineries & information technology are the crucial reasons the market is tremendously being elevated.
The global market landscape of Soldier System is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size value in 2019
|USD 10.36 Billion
|CAGR (2023 - 2032)
|4.8%
|Revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 19.20 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Historical data
|2019-2021
|Forecast period
|2023 - 2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics
|Customization scope
|10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Competitive Landscape
The market for Soldier System Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Soldier System Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:
- The Boeing Company
- BAE Systems
- Lockheed Martin
- Rockwell Collins
- Elbit Systems
- Northrop Grumman
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Raytheon Company
- General Dynamics
In April 2019, The Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for this country.
In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- A higher investment in the computing systems, and usage of premium, customized products are the grounds the computing system applications lead the application segment in terms of revenue. The Computing System sub-segment had 26.2% market share in the year 2019.
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soldier-system-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Soldier System Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Personal Protection
- Navigation & Imaging System
- Communication & Networking System
- Surveillance & Reconnaissance
- Intelligence & Data Warfare
- Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
- Others
- Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Land
- Airborne
- Naval
- Joint
- Space
- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Hardware Devices
- Software
- Display Devices
- Imaging Devices
- Night Vision Devices
- Tracking Devices
- Wired Communication Devices & Wireless Communication Devices
- Protection Equipment
- Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)
- Others
- Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- Artificial Intelligence
- 3D Printing
- Internet of Things
- Wearable Devices
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- UK
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- North Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
