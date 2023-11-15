Plant-based Protein Market Size Worth USD 22.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 22.07 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing preference for a vegetarian diet and the increasing vegan population. Increasing adoption of organic food in the food & beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for plant-based proteins. The rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases among the growing population is fueling the demand for plant-based protein products. Growing awareness about environmental sustainability, and rising preferences towards eating clean, has increased the demand for Plant-based protein products.

The uncertainty regarding allergies associated with plant-based protein might hamper the demand for the products. The absence of the 20 essential amino acids in plant-based proteins required for human growth and development is expected to restrain the demand for plant-based proteins.

Scope of Research

Report DetailsOutcome
Market size value in 2019USD 9.98 Billion
CAGR (2023 - 2032)7.4%
Revenue forecast in 2032USD 22.07 Billion
Base year for estimation2022
Historical data2019-2021
Forecast period2023-2032
Quantitative unitsVolume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
Report coverageRevenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments coveredType, Form, Application, Source, region
Regional scopeNorth America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Country scopeU.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
Key companies profiledCARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION
Customization scope10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The Plant-based Protein Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Plant-based Protein Market include:

  • CARGILL
  • ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM)
  • DuPont
  • ROQUETTE FRÈRES
  • GLANBIA
  • WILMAR INTERNATIONAL
  • DSM
  • KERRY GROUP
  • EMSLAND GROUP
  • INGREDION

In November 2019, DSM completely acquired CSK Food Enrichment for 150M euros. The acquisition of CSK food enrichment will help DSM to strengthen its product portfolio and enhance its expertise in the food & beverage industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

  • In April 2020, Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living, announced the complete acquisition of Glycom A/S, the leading supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in the world, for an enterprise value of € 765 million.
  •  The Dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. The increasing R&D has resulted in advancements in biotechnology, and microbiology research activities are driving the growth of the segment.
  • The Textured Protein segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the availability of textured soy products in the global nutrition industry. The high fiber content of the textured pea protein has increased its utilization in the production of dietary supplements.
  • The Pea protein segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the rising consumer preference for pea-based protein and the nutritional benefits of the pea protein.

Browse the complete Global Plant-based Protein Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-protein-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Protein Concentrates
    • Protein Isolates
    • Textured Protein  
  • Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Liquid
    • Dry
  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Food Ingredients
    • Animal Feed 
  • Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • Pea
    • Soy
    • Wheat
    • Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
    • North America
      1. U.S.
      2. Canada
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. UK
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • MEA
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. UAE
      3. Rest of MEA

