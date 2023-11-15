Electronic Warfare Market Size Worth USD 27.94 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.94 billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Higher importance on modernizing the existing Electronic Warfare, and growing emphasis on the space-based command and control infrastructure for the military & commercial operations are some of the factors that are increasingly helping in the market growth.

Additionally, higher emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the defense operations, and a higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Electronic Warfare are the some of the prominent reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also a higher usage of the smart city command center applications is expected to fuel the market growth.

The global market landscape of Electronic Warfare is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 27.06 Billion CAGR (2023- 2032) 3.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 27.94 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Platform, Component, Type, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The market for Electronic Warfare Market is mostly on the fragmented side, with a number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized & start-up companies, which account for a major global share of the market. The crucial players involved in the Electronic Warfare Market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics

Strategic Development

In April 2019, The Defense, Space & Security segment of The Boeing Company in El Segundo, California, announced the building of the eleventh U.S. Air Force Wideband Global communication satellite (SATCOM) named WGS-11. This SATCOM created a significant breakthrough in the defense sector for this country.

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Parallel and not sequential decision control systems with enhanced situational awareness, advance capabilities compared to adversaries even in accelerated operational environments, and usage of premium, customized products are the grounds the military command and control applications lead the application segment in terms of revenue. The Military Commands sub-segment had 26.2% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense bodies & commercial projects, especially in the United States, and higher development in information technology is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Military Commands Homeland Security & Cyber Protection Military Critical Infrastructure Routine Operations Emergency Services Transportation System Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) EW Equipment Identification Friend or Foe Radar Warning Receiver Laser Warning Receiver IR Missile Warning System Direction Finders Directed Energy Weapons Anti-radiation Missiles Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS) Jammers Self-protection EW Suite Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Antennas Emission Control



. Interference Mitigation



Counter UAV System Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) Electronic Support (ES) SIGINT Others Electronic Attack (EA) Active Passive Electronic Protection (EP) Anti-active Anti-passive

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



