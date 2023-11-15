Shelby Report Names Peapod Digital Labs 2023 eCommerce Retailer of the Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), the e-commerce engine for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, has been named The Griffin and Shelby Report 2023 NE and SE eCommerce Retailer of the Year.

“We’re extremely proud of our entire team at PDL who made it possible for our company to receive this outstanding recognition,” said Keith Nicks, Executive Leader of PDL. “Every day, our teams provide innovative, seamless omnichannel solutions for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. This award acknowledges our role in shaping the broader omnichannel and e-commerce landscape and are honored to receive this recognition.”

According to The Shelby Report’s selection decision, PDL was chosen for this distinction in part because of major innovations made to the world of e-commerce, including the new proprietary store-picking app, the successful launch of its proprietary e-commerce platform, PRISM, for the Food Lion brand, several native mobile app releases and its new in-house Retail Media team. These recent achievements have propelled PDL and the brands it supports to the forefront of omnichannel retail, helping to provide a seamless shopping experience across all channels: in-store, mobile and online.

In addition to its technical achievements, PDL stood out in part due to its work culture among its associates.

“Our culture is rooted in a deep belief among our leadership team where we focus on investing in career development and growth opportunities for associates along with attracting strong talent to our company,” added Nicks. “We have created a culture and environment where our shared values and purpose drive innovative thinking, foster creativity and collaboration, and nurture a sense of belonging for our employees. It’s the reason our teams enjoy coming to work every day. This is a significant accomplishment to be recognized for both our business achievements and the community we've built here.”

The Shelby Report, launched in 1967, is a national publication for the grocery industry, focusing on supermarket news and insights to the retail food trade. More information on their publications can be found here.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

