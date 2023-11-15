Investigation Into The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether The Beauty Health Company (“Beauty Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN) complied with federal securities laws. On November 13, 2023, Beauty Health released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and revised its fiscal year 2023 net sales guidance, stating the “quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Beauty Health stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/beauty-health/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct.




