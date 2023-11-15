Employbridge’s Joanie Bily and Cathi Canfield Named to SIA 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, today announced that its Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Joanie Bily and VP of Enterprise Transformation Cathi Canfield have been named to the 2023 “Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing” list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Now in its ninth year, the annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace. This is the seventh consecutive year Bily has been named to the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list and Canfield’s first such honor.



“Joanie and Cathi are universally admired leaders who have made a tremendous impact on Employbridge and on the entire staffing industry in their own distinct ways. It’s no surprise, given their tireless work to advance the causes and principles that make the staffing industry such a powerful force for positive change, that they’ve been named to SIA's 2023 Global Power – 150 Women in Staffing List," said Billy Milam, CEO of Employbridge. “They are proud ambassadors of Employbridge’s Bridge to Better ESG program and passionate proponents of diverse and inclusive workplaces, the advancement of women leaders, upskilling of the workforce, and purpose-led leadership that unlocks the potential of everyone we serve. We are exceptionally proud of Joanie’s and Cathi’s continuing success, and that of all of our amazing women leaders at Employbridge.”

Joanie Bily is an award-winning leader, author, labor expert, media contributor, and advocate for the advancement of the staffing industry. She has been with Employbridge for eight years. As Chief Experience Officer (CXO), she leads Employbridge’s communications, brand marketing, insights, and ESG initiatives. In her new role as Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association (ASA), Bily is dedicated to legislative advocacy on behalf of staffing companies across the nation. In 2023, she published her first book, Dive In D.E.E.P.: Strategies to Advance Your Career, Find Balance, and Live Your Best Life, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the ASA’s Women In Leadership scholarship fund.

Cathi Canfield joined Employbridge nearly 20 years ago. With her tenacious spirit and passion for the staffing industry, her impact on the organization was immediately recognizable and propelled her into a leadership position. She created the Better WorkLife initiative at the company to improve associates’ work lives through empathy, understanding, education, and stability, leading to higher engagement and net retention. Canfield also led the growth of Employbridge’s annual Voice of the American Workforce survey report, the nation’s largest and longest-running study of the hourly workforce. Canfield is Vice President of Enterprise Transformation at Employbridge, focused on creating better lives for the supply chain workforce by combining the power of digital technology with trusted human ingenuity – the underlying promise of the company’s Employbridge powered by Bluecrew platform.

“The Global Power 150 list recognizes transformational leaders who have led their companies with grit and grace in some of the most challenging conditions in recent history,” said Ursula Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Staffing Industry Analysts. “Leadership is a journey, not a destination, and the women on our list continue to lead by example and showcase what it means to be forward-looking, innovative, and bold. These women are the brightest minds in staffing, pioneers for positive change, and the past, present, and future of our entire industry.”

For a full list of the 2023 Global Power – Women in Staffing, click here.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is the largest industrial staffing firm in the United States. Combining the advantages of national scale and local expertise with the speed and efficiency of its Bluecrew digital platform, the company puts more than 440,000 associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers across the supply chain ecosystem in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and energy. In addition to authoring the largest survey of U.S. hourly workers for almost twenty years, The Voice of the American Workforce, Employbridge is helping close the supply chain skills gap by providing career training to 20,000 associates through its Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. Employbridge’s family of brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit www.employbridge.com.

