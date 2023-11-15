[Latest] Global Freight Forwarding Market Size/Share Worth USD 320 Billion by 2032 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Freight Forwarding Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Road Freight, Rail Freight), By End-User (Manufacturing and Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Food and Beverage, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Freight Forwarding Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 200 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 212 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 320 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Freight Forwarding Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Key Enabler of Global Trade: The freight forwarding industry is an indispensable player in the global trade landscape, serving as a crucial link between manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers across the world.

Multimodal Solutions: Freight forwarders provide multimodal transportation solutions, combining air, ocean, road, and rail freight to optimize the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of moving goods.

Supply Chain Efficiency: The industry’s focus on supply chain optimization enhances the timely delivery of goods and minimizes transportation costs, driving its growth.

Technological Advancements: The integration of cutting-edge technology solutions, including IoT, AI, and blockchain, is revolutionizing supply chain visibility and improving operational efficiency.

Sustainability Initiatives: Environmental sustainability is gaining prominence, leading to innovations in sustainable logistics practices and the adoption of cleaner transportation options.

Customized Logistics Solutions: Freight forwarders tailor their services to meet the specific needs of diverse industries, such as automotive, retail, and healthcare, contributing to their relevance and growth.

Global Trade Agreements: Evolving trade agreements and regulations influence global trade patterns, presenting opportunities and challenges for the industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 212 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 320 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 200 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Service Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Freight Forwarding Market : COVID-19 Analysis

Resilience and Adaptation: The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the industry’s resilience as it swiftly adapted to changing market dynamics, including restrictions, lockdowns, and fluctuating demand.

Pandemic-Induced Changes: The pandemic expedited the adoption of digital solutions, contactless interactions, and remote logistics management, ushering in an era of enhanced efficiency.

E-commerce Boost: E-commerce flourished during the pandemic, creating a surge in demand for effective last-mile delivery and cross-border transportation services, bolstering the freight forwarding sector.

Supply Chain Optimization: Companies refocused on supply chain resilience, prompting a review of supply chain strategies and the role of freight forwarders in ensuring smooth operations.

Health and Safety Priority: Occupational health and safety measures gained prominence to ensure the well-being of the workforce, fostering a secure and efficient working environment.

Environmental Considerations: Sustainability remained a core concern, pushing the industry towards sustainable practices, alternative fuels, and eco-friendly transportation modes.

Quality Assurance: The industry upheld stringent quality standards, ensuring that transported goods maintained their integrity and quality, even under challenging circumstances.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to evolving regulations governing international trade and logistics was crucial, facilitating smooth cross-border operations.

Consumer Safety: Ensuring that transported goods posed no health risks to consumers became a critical aspect, aligning with the industry’s commitment to responsible operations.

Responsible Waste Management: Proper waste management practices were reinforced, minimizing the environmental impact of logistics operations and contributing to sustainability objectives.

Environmental Awareness: Environmental regulations and the push for more eco-friendly practices continued to guide the industry’s sustainability efforts and operations.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Freight Forwarding Market:

DHL Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

H. Robinson

Expeditors International of Washington

Panalpina

Nippon Express

DSV Panalpina

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Sinotrans

Others

Freight Forwarding Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Road Freight, Rail Freight), By End-User (Manufacturing and Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Food and Beverage, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Freight Forwarding Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, led by the United States, benefits from its mature logistics infrastructure and international trade relationships.

The region has a diverse range of end-users, from manufacturing to healthcare, contributing to market growth.

Technological advancements and investments in transportation networks drive the industry’s development.

Europe:

Europe has a robust road and rail network, making it a vital part of global logistics.

The region’s diverse industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare, rely on efficient freight services.

Strict regulatory compliance and environmental concerns influence the choice of transport modes.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific, led by China, is a thriving hub for global trade, with substantial manufacturing and e-commerce industries.

The region’s rapid economic growth creates a growing demand for efficient and cost-effective freight services.

Infrastructure development and technology integration are key drivers in the Asia-Pacific market.

Latin America:

In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico are expanding their global trade networks.

Growth is driven by increased manufacturing and exports, especially in the automotive and agriculture sectors.

Challenges include regulatory complexities and infrastructure limitations.

Regional Analysis

The Freight Forwarding Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Road Freight

Rail Freight

By End-User

Manufacturing and Automotive

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverage

Others

By Mode of Transport

Land Freight Forwarding

Sea Freight Forwarding

Air Freight Forwarding

By Customer Type

B2B

B2C

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

