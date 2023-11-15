PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended September 30, 2023 - Unaudited

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio(1) $ 1,001.9 Net assets $ 502.2 Adjusted net asset value per share(2) $ 7.70 Quarterly increase in adjusted net asset value per share(2) 0.4 % GAAP net asset value per share $ 7.70 Quarterly decrease in GAAP net asset value per share (0.3 )% Credit Facility $ 206.9 2026 Notes $ 147.7 2026-2 Notes $ 162.2 Regulatory Debt to Equity 1.05x Weighted average yield on debt investments at quarter-end 13.0 % Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Results: Net investment income $ 15.6 $ 65.5 Net investment income per share $ 0.24 $ 1.00 Core net investment income per share(3) $ 0.24 $ 0.84 Distributions declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.76 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 61.1 $ 275.4 Sales and repayments of investments $ 138.2 $ 418.6 PSLF Portfolio data: PSLF investment portfolio $ 804.2 $ 804.2 Purchases of investments $ 56.9 $ 176.2 Sales and repayments of investments $ 52.6 $ 106.6

Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("PSLF"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $164.4 million, at fair value. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this number provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the impact of unrealized gain on our multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility with Truist Bank, as amended, the “Credit Facility." The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Core net investment income ("Core NII") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the year ended September 30, 2023, Core NII excluded: i) $10.6 million of dividend income related to our equity investment in Dominion Voting Systems; ii) $3.1 million of accelerated amortization income with early repayment of one of our loans; iii) $0.6 million of non-recurring divided from PennantPark-TSO Senior Loan Fund II, LP, iv) $1.8 million of accrued excise taxes, and an addback of $2.2 million of incentive fee expenses.



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

“We are pleased to announce another quarter of solid performance from both a NAV and Net Investment Income perspective. Earnings are in excess of our dividend by a healthy margin,” said Arthur Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Our earnings stream continues to be robust due to strong credit performance and the excellent returns generated by our PSLF Joint Venture."

As of September 30, 2023, our portfolio totaled $1,001.9 million, which consisted of $527.7 million of first lien secured debt, $80.4 million of second lien secured debt, $156.2 million of subordinated debt (including $102.3 million in PSLF) and $237.6 million of preferred and common equity (including $62.1 million in PSLF). Our debt portfolio consisted of 95% variable-rate investments and 5% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2023, we had one portfolio company on non-accrual, representing 1.2% and zero of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $16.3 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 129 companies with an average investment size of $7.8 million, and a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 13.0%.

As of September 30, 2022, our portfolio totaled $1,226.3 million and consisted of $631.0 million of first lien secured debt, $129.9 million of second lien secured debt, $141.3 million of subordinated debt (including $88.0 million in PSLF) and $324.1 million of preferred and common equity (including $51.1 million in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 96% variable-rate investments and 4% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2022, we had one portfolio company on non-accrual, representing 1.2% and zero percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $75.7 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 123 companies with an average investment size of $10.0 million, and a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 10.8%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we invested $61.1 million in two new and 31 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.3%. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, sales and repayments of investments totaled $138.2 million, including $47.6 million of sales to PSLF. For the year ended September 30, 2023, we invested $275.4 million in 17 new and 69 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.0%. For the year ended September 30, 2023, sales and repayment totaled $418.6 million, including $127.8 million of sales to PSLF.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, we invested $134.4 million in five new and 27 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.2%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $175.6 million, including $143.9 million of sales to PSLF. For the year ended September 30, 2022, we invested $933.8 million in 40 new and 122 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.4%. Sales and repayment of investments for the year ended September 30, 2022 totaled $911.6 million, including $395.3 million of sales to PSLF.

PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC

As of September 30, 2023, PSLF’s portfolio totaled $804.2 million, consisted of 90 companies with an average investment size of $8.9 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.1%.

As of September 30, 2022, PSLF's portfolio totaled $730.1 million, consisted of 80 companies with an average investment size of $9.1 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, PSLF invested $56.9 million (including $47.6 million purchased from the Company) in five new and 18 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $52.6 million. For the year ended September 30, 2023, PSLF invested $176.2 million (including $127.8 million purchased from the Company) in 21 new and 23 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $106.6 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, PSLF invested $152.6 million (including $143.9 million purchased from the Company) in 10 new and nine existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.5%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $27.5 million. For the year ended September 30, 2022, PSLF invested $431.2 million (including $395.3 million purchased from the Company) in 39 new and 28 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investment of 7.8%. PSLF's sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $100.5 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations during the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, investment income was $34.0 million and $145.4 million, respectively, which was attributable to $24.5 million and $97.2 million from first lien secured debt, $2.9 million and $13.8 million from second lien secured debt, $1.3 million and $4.7 million from subordinated debt and $5.4 million and $29.7 million from preferred and common equity, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, investment income was $28.9 million and $105.0 million, respectively, which was attributable to $22.2 million and $74.4 million from first lien secured debt, $3.3 million and $17.0 million from second lien secured debt, $1.1 million and $3.7 million from subordinated debt and $2.4 million and $9.9 million from preferred and common equity, respectively. The increase in investment income compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in SOFR base rates.

Expenses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, expenses totaled $18.4 million and $79.8 million, respectively, and were comprised of $9.0 million and $39.4 million of debt related interest and expenses, $3.9 million and $16.5 million of base management fees, $3.3 million and $13.9 million of incentive fees, $1.6 million and $5.7 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million and $4.3 million of provision for excise taxes. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, expenses totaled $19.7 million and $61.0 million, respectively, and were comprised of $13.7 million and $33.8 million of debt related interest and expenses, $4.9 million and $19.8 million of base management fees, zero and $2.7 million of incentive fees, $1.0 million and $3.9 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million and $0.8 million of provision for excise taxes, respectively. The increase in expenses over the prior year was primarily due to an increase in debt related interest and other financing expenses and an increase in incentive fees.

Net Investment Income

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, net investment income totaled $15.6 million and $65.5 million, or $0.24 per share and $1.00 per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, net investment income totaled $9.2 million and $43.9 million, or $0.14 per share and $0.66 per share, respectively. The increase in net investment income per share compared to the prior year was primarily due to an increase in investment income.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(5.2) million and $(156.8) million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022 net realized gains (losses) totaled $(38.7) million and $34.8 million, respectively. The change in realized gains or losses was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized, primarily due to realization of RAM Energy Holdings LLC, and the fluctuations in the market and in economy.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt

For the three months ended and year ended September 30, 2023, net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments was $2.5 million and $59.6 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments was $(11.0) million and $(110.0) million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $(16.3) million and $(75.7) million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation or depreciation on our investments for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital market of our investments and the value at which they were realized, as well as due to the realization of RAM Energy Holdings LLC and the fluctuation in the market and in the economy.

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, our Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of $(1.3) million and $(3.8) million, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, the Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of $(1.7) million and $7.5 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the net unrealized depreciation on the Credit Facility totaled $5.5 million and $9.2 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation or depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.





Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $12.3 million and $(33.8) million, or $0.19 per share and $(0.52) per share, respectively. For the three months and year ended September 30, 2022, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $(34.9) million and $(24.7) million, or $(0.52) and $(0.37) per share, respectively. The increase or decrease for the year ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year was primarily due to depreciation of the portfolio primarily driven by changes in market conditions.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of interest expense, fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.

As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had $212.4 million and $385.9 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively, and the weighted average interest rate was 7.7% and 5.3%, respectively. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had $262.6 million and $114.1 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $134.4 million and $52.7 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to allow us to effectively operate our business.

For the year ended September 30, 2023, our operating activities provided cash of $320.7 million and our financing activities used cash of $239.2 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily to fund repayments under the Credit Facility.

For the year ended September 30, 2022, our operating activities used cash of $19.4 million, and our financing activities provided cash of $52.0 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily due to net repayment under the Credit Facility and SBA debentures and proceeds from our 2026-2 Notes.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three months and year ended September 30, 2023, we declared distributions of $0.21 and $0.76 per share, for total distributions of $13.7 million and $49.6 million, respectively. For the three and year ended September 30, 2022, we declared distributions of $0.15 and $0.56 per share, for total distributions of $9.8 million and $36.6 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

For the period subsequent to September 30, 2023 through November 10, 2023, we invested $126.7 million in 4 new and 19 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.9%.

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost—$716,987 and $882,513, respectively) $ 731,058 $ 932,155 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$55,787 and $37,612, respectively) 54,771 34,760 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$245,386 and $381,904, respectively) 216,068 259,386 Total investments (amortized cost—$1,018,160 and $1,302,029, respectively) 1,001,897 1,226,301 Cash and cash equivalents (cost—$134,454 and $52,844, respectively) 134,427 52,666 Interest receivable 6,818 3,593 Receivable for investments sold - 29,494 Distribution receivable 5,079 2,420 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,656 4,036 Total assets 1,152,877 1,318,510 Liabilities Payable for cash equivalents purchased 99,768 — Payable for investment purchased 180 — Distributions payable 13,697 9,784 Truist Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$212,420 and $385,920, respectively) 206,940 376,687 2026 Notes payable, net (par— $150,000) 147,669 146,767 2026 Notes-2 payable, net (par— $165,000) 162,226 161,373 SBA debentures payable, net (par—zero and $20,000, respectively) — 19,686 Base management fee payable 3,915 4,849 Incentive fee payable 3,310 — Interest payable on debt 6,231 6,264 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,754 6,639 Deferred tax liability — 896 Total liabilities 650,690 732,945 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 65,224,500 shares issued and outstanding,

Par value $0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares authorized 65 65 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 746,466 748,169 Accumulated deficit (244,344 ) (162,669 ) Total net assets $ 502,187 $ 585,565 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,152,877 $ 1,318,510 Net asset value per share $ 7.70 $ 8.98





PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) 2022 2023

(Unaudited) 2022 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 21,240 $ 21,022 $ 93,420 $ 66,995 Payment-in-kind 1,221 434 1,236 4,505 Dividend Income 1,028 — 13,945 — Other income 888 411 2,316 8,461 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest — 1,361 73 1,361 Payment-in-kind 308 — 625 — From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 4,527 3,283 15,425 10,586 Payment-in-kind 446 — 2,596 3,983 Dividend Income 4,386 2,420 15,730 9,075 Total investment income 34,044 28,931 145,366 104,966 Expenses: Base management fee 3,915 4,850 16,549 19,827 Incentive fee 3,310 — 13,901 2,657 Interest and expenses on debt 8,953 8,638 39,408 28,760 Administrative services expenses 469 250 1,843 1,000 General and administrative expenses 1,129 723 3,837 2,892 Expenses before provision for taxes and financing costs 17,776 14,461 75,538 55,136 Provision for taxes on net investment income 663 200 4,295 800 Credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs — 5,087 — 5,087 Total expenses 18,439 19,748 79,833 61,023 Net investment income 15,605 9,183 65,533 43,943 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (2,676 ) (38,585 ) (18,418 ) (31,382 ) Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments — — (133,098 ) 75,243 Debt extinguishment — (121 ) (289 ) (2,922 ) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments (2,535 ) — (4,952 ) (6,183 ) Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt (5,211 ) (38,706 ) (156,757 ) 34,756 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (1,928 ) 10,485 (35,440 ) (182,863 ) Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments 4,400 (21,438 ) 95,034 72,819 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 680 7,231 1,576 (896 ) Debt appreciation (depreciation) (1,279 ) (1,682 ) (3,753 ) 7,501 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt 1,873 (5,404 ) 57,417 (103,439 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt (3,338 ) (44,110 ) (99,340 ) (68,683 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 12,267 $ (34,927 ) $ (33,807 ) $ (24,740 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.19 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.37 ) Net investment income per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 1.00 $ 0.66

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $6.8 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

The Company is completing its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2023. Based on currently available information, the Company expects to report certain material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in Item 9A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report"). The material weaknesses identified to date relate to the control environment over the Company's review process of its cash and par reconciliations and its interest income analysis. The material weaknesses are not expected to impact the accuracy of the Company's financial statements to be reported in the 2023 Annual Report. Because the Company has not completed the preparation of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2023, the preliminary unaudited results presented in the press release as of and for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2023 are based on current expectations and are subject to adjustment.