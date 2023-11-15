Rocky Mountain Chocolate Engages Award Winning Retail and Hospitality Store Design Firm to Lead the Refresh of Its Company and Franchised-Owned Stores

Team at Design Well Spent Co. Brings Store Design and Redesign Experience

From Work with Amazon®, Starbucks®, and Teavana®

DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, “RMC”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, today announced its partnership with Design Well Spent Co., LLC (”Design Well Spent Co.”), an international award-winning retail and hospitality design firm, to work with the Company on creating the new store look for its Company-owned stores, its franchisee-owned stores, and other licensed locations.

Design Well Spent Co., led by Founder Tobi Wray, brings a wealth of design experience from working with large and small retail formats, both company and franchisee owned, with such clients as Amazon®, Starbucks®, Teavana®, and Treat™ (a health and wellness concept of XWELL, Inc.). Design Well Spent Co. will work with Rocky Mountain Chocolate on the redesign, and incorporation of the Company’s new brand look, of its flagship Durango, Colorado location, while also developing store redesign templates for the Company’s 150 franchisee owned chocolate shops and for brand representations found in licensed formats. Rocky Mountain Chocolate and its franchisee partners will begin working on updating stores starting with the second calendar quarter of 2024.

“We could not be more excited to partner with Rocky Mountain Chocolate on their new customer experience,” said Tobi Wray. Rocky Mountain Chocolate has an incredible product and strong loyal following, and now it’s our job to marry our fresh, experiential ideas and a new aesthetic, with an in-store experience that embodies the quality of their products and where they are headed as a brand. We are confident the expertise we bring in innovative retail and hospitality design will take Rocky Mountain Chocolate to the next level.”

“The experience and fresh ideas Tobi and the Design Well Spent Co. team bring with them will be a great help as we redesign and refresh the Rocky Mountain Chocolate brand for our in-store customers,” said Andrew Ford, VP Sales and Marketing at RMC. “The team at Design Well Spent Co. brings relevant experience from multiple store formats, whether street front, Lifestyle center, mall, or airport that will be a great asset to our existing franchisee stores as well as future new build concepts.”

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (dba “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”) is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Rocky Mountain Chocolate was named one of America’s Best on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2023" in the chocolate and candy stores category. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

