Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on November 15, 2023, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 155 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2023, to owners of record on December 05, 2023.



About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com