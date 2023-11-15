Middlesex Water Company Earns Governance, Infrastructure Honors

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a leading provider of water, wastewater and related services, announced it was selected the Winner by an independent panel of judges, in the category of Best Compliance and Ethics Program at the 16th Annual Corporate Governance Awards. The Company had been named a finalist and was announced the category winner at a gala ceremony on November 8, hosted by Governance Intelligence, formerly Corporate Secretary. Middlesex competed in its category against three nationally recognized companies.



The Corporate Governance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements by the governance profession in areas such as hosting annual general meetings, compliance and ethics programs, ESG reporting, entity management, use of technology, proxy statements, investor engagement and corporate transactions. Middlesex’s Compliance and Ethics program encompasses board leadership practices, operational risk management, record management, code of conduct, safety, cyber and regulatory compliance, and customer education. Information about the governance awards and the ceremony can be found by clicking here.

Middlesex Water has also been named a finalist in the 2024 Underground Infrastructure Awards, a comprehensive and prestigious program which recognizes outstanding performance and technology for the entire underground infrastructure industry.

Sponsored by Underground Infrastructure magazine, and evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders and experts, the awards are presented in conjunction with the Underground Infrastructure Conference to be held March 19 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Middlesex earned finalist honors in the Rehabilitation Project of the Year category for its Transmission Main Repair project on its primary 48-inch diameter finished water supply main in New Jersey. In detecting a leak on this large diameter critical concrete water main, the Company utilized a proactive condition assessment and repair approach employing electromagnetic inspection and was able to expeditiously repair 1,650 linear feet of pipeline using carbon fiber reinforced polymer, avoiding potential catastrophic failure.

“We’re delighted to be recognized by both of these organizations for the good work our Company is doing to deliver value to our shareholders and customers,” said Middlesex Water Chairman, President, and CEO Dennis W. Doll. “Our commitment to strong governance and prudent infrastructure investment reflects our values, our transparent culture and our ability to manage various operational aspects of our business strategically and efficiently,” added Mr. Doll.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure, and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

