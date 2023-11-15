Chemical Boiler Market to reach $3.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chemical boiler market valuation is projected to surpass USD 3.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.



The rising technological advancements for fostering the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly boiler systems will propel the market growth. Innovations in combustion technology and materials are enhancing boiler efficiency for minimizing energy consumption and reducing environmental impacts. Furthermore, the expansion of the global chemical sector and its related manufacturing activities are resulting in the augmented demand for boilers to meet the process heating requirements, further supporting the market expansion.

The fire-tube product segment generated substantial revenue in 2022 and is anticipated to foresee steady growth through 2032. This is driven by the increasing adoption of fire-tubes in various industrial applications. The versatility and efficiency offered by fire-tube boilers is contributing to their increasing usage in handling fluctuating steam demands and high-pressure requirements. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness and durability of fire-tube boilers will fuel the product demand.





Oil fueled chemical boiler market is expected to gain significant traction between 2023 and 2032 due to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient heating solutions in various industries. The expansion of the industrial sector, including oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and manufacturing facilities is surging the need for reliable oil-fired boilers. Moreover, the resilience of oil-fired boilers in harsh operating environments along with the ease of maintenance and cost-effectiveness will further amplify the product adoption.

Europe chemical boiler market is set to observe robust growth from 2023 to 2032 attributed to the well-established chemical manufacturing sector and stringent environmental regulations. The increasing emphasis on clean energy solutions and the high adoption of eco-friendly heating systems is spurring the development of advanced chemical boilers integrated with innovative technologies. Additionally, the growing investments in industrial infrastructure development and the continuous advancements in manufacturing processes will bolster the regional market expansion.

Some of the top companies operating in the chemical boiler market are Thermax Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Bosch Industriekessel, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc., Clayton Industries, Forbes Marshall, FERROLI S.p.A, and Rentech Boiler Systems, among others. These market players are focusing on collaborative ventures to facilitate the pooling of resources, expertise, and technology for accelerating product developments. For instance, in March 2023, Tata Chemical Limited (TCL) collaborated with leading multinational firm TCS to integrate digital twin technology at its Mithapur factory's carbonation towers and boilers to minimize process variance and boost production yields.

