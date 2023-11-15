GCT Shareholder Update: Johnson Fistel Encourages GigaCloud Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCT) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired (a) Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s August 2022 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 4, 2023, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/gigacloud-technology

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations: The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses; (2) that the Company overstated its last-mile operations; (3) that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were overstated; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until December 4, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com