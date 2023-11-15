Innovator of TV Show "Health Check with Dr. Nooristani" & Ceo of Balance7 Discusses Diabetes

The Vast Majority of People with Diabetes have Type 2 Diabetes-

Santa Maria, California, UNITED STATES

Los Angeles , Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 About 90-95 percent of people with diabetes have Type 2, while about 5 percent have Type 1, and the remainder has gestational diabetes. While diabetes and its complications  is the number 7 cause of death in the United States, it has a much higher mortality rate in the rest of the world. Dr. Nooristani, the ceo of Balance7 and innovator of  the popular tv/podcast "Health Check with Dr. Nooristani"  weighs in on the do's and don'ts of diabetes and gives insightful information to live a better life. Diabetes doesn't have to be scary, and doesn't have to ruin your life. 

To learn more visit:  https://balance7.com/blogs/news/diabetes-did-you-know 



 

            











        

            

            
